City and area cross country schedules: Ready to race
City and area cross country schedules: Ready to race

Monday was the first official day of practice for fall sports including cross country.

Team will only have two weeks to get ready before the first races of the year.

This year’s state qualifying meets will take place on Oct. 20-21 with the state meet being run on Oct. 29 for 3A and 4A and Oct. 30 for 1A and 2A.

Below are the schedules for area cross country teams.

Abraham Lincoln

Sat, Aug. 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite (Boys only)

Tue, Aug. 31, 4:30 p.m. Plattsmouth Invite (Girls only)

Sat, Sep 4, 8:45 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

Thur, Sep 16, 5 p.m., Blair Invite

Sat, Sep 25, 9:30 a.m., at Harlan Invite

Tue, Sep 28, 5 p.m., at Denison-Schleswig Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4:30 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite

Thur, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., MRAC conference meet

Thomas Jefferson

Sat, Sep 4, 8:45 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite

Tue, Sep 7, 4:30 p.m., at Brunsville Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

Sat, Sep 18, 9 a.m., at Carroll Kuemper Invite

Sat, Sep 25, 9:30 a.m., at Harlan Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4:30 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite

Thur, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., MRAC conference meet

Lewis Central

Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite

Thur, Sep 2, 4 p.m., at Ames Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 am. Lewis Central Invite

Tues, Sep 14, 5 p.m., West Des Moines Valley Invite

Tue, Sep 21, 4 p.m., at Creighton Prep Invite

Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., at Harlan Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m. at Shenandoah Invite

Thur, Oct. 7, 4 p.m. at Fort Dodge Invite

Thur, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., Hawkeye-10 Conference Meet

St. Albert

Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m. Glenwood Invite

Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m., Logan Magnolia Invite

Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m. Lewis Central Invite

Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite

Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., Harlan Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Thur, Oct 7, 5 p.m., Atlantic Invite

Thur, Oct 14, 4 p.m., Hawkeye-10 Conference Meet

Heartland Christian

Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite

Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m., Logan-Magnolia Invite

Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite

Tue, Sep 7, 5 p.m., Treynor Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite

Thur, Sep 23, 4 p.m. Audubon

Thur, Oct 7, TBA, Frontier Conference Meet

Sat, Oct 16, 10 a.m., Missouri Valley Invite

Iowa School for the Deaf

Thur, Sep 16, 5 p.m., Southwest Valley Invite

Tue, Sep 21, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Center Invite

Thur, Sep 23, 4 pm, Audubon Invite

Mon, Sep 27, 4:30 p.m., Orient Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Thur, Oct, 14, TBA, Mount Ayr Invite

AHSTW

Tue, Aug 24, 5 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m. Logan-Magnolia Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite

Tue, Sep 21, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Center Invite

Sat, Sep 25, 9:30 a.m., Harlan Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Mon, Oct 4, TBD, Nodaway Invite

Mon, Oct 11, 4 p.m., WIC Conference Meet

Sat, Oct 16, 10 am, Missouri Valley Invite

Glenwood

Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite

Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m, Abraham Lincoln Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

Sat, Sep 18, 12:45 p.m., Pella Invite

Tue, Sep 21, 4 p.m., Creston Invite

Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., Harlan Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite

Thur, Oct 14, 4 p.m., Hawkeye-10 Conference Meet

Riverside

Sat, Sep 4, 8:45 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite

Tue, Sep 7, 5 p.m., at Clarinda Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Ridgeview Invite

Mon, Sep 13, TBD, Red Oak Invite

Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite

Thur, Sep 23, 4 p.m., Audubon Invite

Sat, Sep 25, 9:30 a.m., Harlan Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4:30, Shenandoah Invite

Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite

Mon, Oct 11, 5 p.m., Treynor Invite

Sat, Oct 16, 10 a.m., Missouri Valley Invite

Treynor

Tue, Aug 24, 5 p.m., at Shenandoah Invite

Tue, Sep 7, 5 p.m., Treynor Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite

Tue, Sep 21, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Center Invite

Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., Harlan Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Thur, Oct 7, 4 p.m., Atlantic Invite

Mon, Oct 11, 4 p.m., IKM-Manning Invite

Sat, Oct 16, 10 a.m., Missouri Valley Invite

Tri-Center

Tue, Aug 24, 5 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite

Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m., Logan-Magnolia-Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

Thur, Sep 16, TBD, Panorama Invite

Tue, Sep 21, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Center Invite

Tue, Sep 28, 5 p.m., Denison-Schleswig Invite

Mon, Oct 4, 4:30 p.m., Woodbine Invite

Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite

Mon, Oct 11, 4 p.m., WIC Conference Meet

Underwood

Tue, Aug 24, 5 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m., Logan-Magnolia Invite

Tue, Sep 7, 5 p.m., Treynor Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m. AHSTW Invite

Sat, Sep 18, 9 a.m., Carroll Kuemper Invite

Thur, Sep 23, 4:30 p.m., Audubon Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Mon, Oct 4, 4:30 p.m., Woodbine Invite

Thur, Oct 7, 6 p.m., Underwood Invite

Mon, Oct 11, 4 p.m., IKM-Manning Invite

