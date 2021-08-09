City and area cross country schedules: Ready to race

Monday was the first official day of practice for fall sports including cross country.
Team will only have two weeks to get ready before the first races of the year.
This year’s state qualifying meets will take place on Oct. 20-21 with the state meet being run on Oct. 29 for 3A and 4A and Oct. 30 for 1A and 2A.
Below are the schedules for area cross country teams.
Abraham Lincoln
Sat, Aug. 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite (Boys only)
Tue, Aug. 31, 4:30 p.m. Plattsmouth Invite (Girls only)
Sat, Sep 4, 8:45 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite
Thur, Sep 16, 5 p.m., Blair Invite
Sat, Sep 25, 9:30 a.m., at Harlan Invite
Tue, Sep 28, 5 p.m., at Denison-Schleswig Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4:30 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite
Thur, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., MRAC conference meet
Thomas Jefferson
Sat, Sep 4, 8:45 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite
Tue, Sep 7, 4:30 p.m., at Brunsville Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite
Sat, Sep 18, 9 a.m., at Carroll Kuemper Invite
Sat, Sep 25, 9:30 a.m., at Harlan Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4:30 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite
Thur, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., MRAC conference meet
Lewis Central
Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite
Thur, Sep 2, 4 p.m., at Ames Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 am. Lewis Central Invite
Tues, Sep 14, 5 p.m., West Des Moines Valley Invite
Tue, Sep 21, 4 p.m., at Creighton Prep Invite
Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., at Harlan Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m. at Shenandoah Invite
Thur, Oct. 7, 4 p.m. at Fort Dodge Invite
Thur, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., Hawkeye-10 Conference Meet
St. Albert
Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m. Glenwood Invite
Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m., Logan Magnolia Invite
Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m. Lewis Central Invite
Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite
Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., Harlan Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Thur, Oct 7, 5 p.m., Atlantic Invite
Thur, Oct 14, 4 p.m., Hawkeye-10 Conference Meet
Heartland Christian
Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite
Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m., Logan-Magnolia Invite
Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite
Tue, Sep 7, 5 p.m., Treynor Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite
Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite
Thur, Sep 23, 4 p.m. Audubon
Thur, Oct 7, TBA, Frontier Conference Meet
Sat, Oct 16, 10 a.m., Missouri Valley Invite
Iowa School for the Deaf
Thur, Sep 16, 5 p.m., Southwest Valley Invite
Tue, Sep 21, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Center Invite
Thur, Sep 23, 4 pm, Audubon Invite
Mon, Sep 27, 4:30 p.m., Orient Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Thur, Oct, 14, TBA, Mount Ayr Invite
AHSTW
Tue, Aug 24, 5 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m. Logan-Magnolia Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite
Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite
Tue, Sep 21, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Center Invite
Sat, Sep 25, 9:30 a.m., Harlan Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Mon, Oct 4, TBD, Nodaway Invite
Mon, Oct 11, 4 p.m., WIC Conference Meet
Sat, Oct 16, 10 am, Missouri Valley Invite
Glenwood
Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite
Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m, Abraham Lincoln Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite
Sat, Sep 18, 12:45 p.m., Pella Invite
Tue, Sep 21, 4 p.m., Creston Invite
Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., Harlan Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite
Thur, Oct 14, 4 p.m., Hawkeye-10 Conference Meet
Riverside
Sat, Sep 4, 8:45 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite
Tue, Sep 7, 5 p.m., at Clarinda Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Ridgeview Invite
Mon, Sep 13, TBD, Red Oak Invite
Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite
Thur, Sep 23, 4 p.m., Audubon Invite
Sat, Sep 25, 9:30 a.m., Harlan Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4:30, Shenandoah Invite
Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite
Mon, Oct 11, 5 p.m., Treynor Invite
Sat, Oct 16, 10 a.m., Missouri Valley Invite
Treynor
Tue, Aug 24, 5 p.m., at Shenandoah Invite
Tue, Sep 7, 5 p.m., Treynor Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite
Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m., AHSTW Invite
Tue, Sep 21, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Center Invite
Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., Harlan Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Thur, Oct 7, 4 p.m., Atlantic Invite
Mon, Oct 11, 4 p.m., IKM-Manning Invite
Sat, Oct 16, 10 a.m., Missouri Valley Invite
Tri-Center
Tue, Aug 24, 5 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite
Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m., Logan-Magnolia-Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite
Thur, Sep 16, TBD, Panorama Invite
Tue, Sep 21, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Center Invite
Tue, Sep 28, 5 p.m., Denison-Schleswig Invite
Mon, Oct 4, 4:30 p.m., Woodbine Invite
Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite
Mon, Oct 11, 4 p.m., WIC Conference Meet
Underwood
Tue, Aug 24, 5 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Tue, Aug 31, 4:30 p.m., Logan-Magnolia Invite
Tue, Sep 7, 5 p.m., Treynor Invite
Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite
Tue, Sep 14, 5 p.m. AHSTW Invite
Sat, Sep 18, 9 a.m., Carroll Kuemper Invite
Thur, Sep 23, 4:30 p.m., Audubon Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 4 p.m., Shenandoah Invite
Mon, Oct 4, 4:30 p.m., Woodbine Invite
Thur, Oct 7, 6 p.m., Underwood Invite
Mon, Oct 11, 4 p.m., IKM-Manning Invite