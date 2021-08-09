City and area cross country schedules: Ready to race

Monday was the first official day of practice for fall sports including cross country.

Team will only have two weeks to get ready before the first races of the year.

This year’s state qualifying meets will take place on Oct. 20-21 with the state meet being run on Oct. 29 for 3A and 4A and Oct. 30 for 1A and 2A.

Below are the schedules for area cross country teams.

Abraham Lincoln

Sat, Aug. 28, 9 a.m., Glenwood Invite (Boys only)

Tue, Aug. 31, 4:30 p.m. Plattsmouth Invite (Girls only)

Sat, Sep 4, 8:45 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite

Sat, Sep 11, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

Thur, Sep 16, 5 p.m., Blair Invite

Sat, Sep 25, 9:30 a.m., at Harlan Invite

Tue, Sep 28, 5 p.m., at Denison-Schleswig Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 4:30 p.m., Shenandoah Invite

Thur, Oct 7, 4:30 p.m., Atlantic Invite

Thur, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., MRAC conference meet