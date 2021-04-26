City football schedules and districts released

There’s still 122 days until the start of the next high school football season but local teams now know who they’ll see the first game on Aug. 27.

Football schedules for the 2021 and 2022 high school football season were announced on Monday along with district assignments.

Abraham Lincoln opens the season against Thomas Jefferson before playing Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Sioux City West, West Des Moines Dowling, Amex, Waukee, Des Moines East and Sioux City North.

After the season opener against A.L., Thomas Jefferson will play Omaha South (NE), Carroll, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central, Dallas Center-Grimes, Winterset, Glenwood and Des Moines Hoover.

Lewis Central will open the season at Harlan before playing games against Carlisle, Norwalk, Indianola, Thomas Jefferson, Des Moines Hoover, Glenwood, Dallas Center-Grimes and Winterset.

St. Albert opens the season at Treynor before games against Riverside, Underwood, Southwest Valley, Earlham, Mount Ayr, Sidney and AHSTW.

Districts were also announced.

Abraham Lincoln is in Class 5A, group 2 along with West Des Moines Dowling, Johnston, Waukee, Ames and Sioux City North.