City teams compete at state-qualifying meets on Thursday

Class 2A State Qualifier
DES MOINES – Lewis Central, A.L. and T.J. all competed at the Class 2A state qualifier hosted by Urbandale on Thursday.
Fort Dodge won the team title, while Lewis Central finished runner-up. A.L. and T.J. finished 5th and 6th, respectively.
Alexis Kenney of Fort Dodge was the individual winner, bowling a two-game score of 428.
Aleesha Oden had the best finish from the three Council Bluffs schools, finishing third with a score of 370.
As of Friday night, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union had Fort Dodge as a team and Kenney individually as tentative state tournament qualifiers from the Urbandale qualifier.
The 2021 Iowa State Bowling Tournament begins Feb. 22 and goes through Feb. 24 at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. The girls competition will occur Monday and Tuesday, with the boys to follow on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
Girls state schedule
Feb. 22nd, 8:30 a.m. — Class 1A
Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m. — Class 2A
Feb. 23 8:30 a.m. — Class 3A
Class 2A state qualification standards
Class 2A Team: Five state qualifying meet champions plus top three at-large team scores qualify for the state tournament.
Class 2A Individual: Five state qualifying meet champions plus the top seven at-large scores qualify for the state tournament.
Team scores
1, Fort Dodge, 2607; 2, Lewis Central, 2361; 3, Urbandale, 2207; 4, Dowling Catholic, 1944; 5, Abraham Lincoln 1927; 6, Thomas Jefferson 1750.
Top 10
1, Alexis Kenney, FD, 428; 2, Mackenzie Blum, Urbandale, 385; 3, Aleesha Oden, LC, 370; 4, Lexi Hanson, FD, 353; 5, Aryssa Lumsden, FD, 348; 6, Savannah Wayman, LC, 347; 7, Gabby Flores, FD, 326; 8, Paige Copenhaver, FD, 324; Addee Murray, LC, 317; Alicia McElderry, 312.
Class 1A State Qualifier
St. Albert hosted a girls bowling 1A state-qualifying meet on Thursday at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
Lenox won the team title with a score of 2,374, while St. Albert was third at 2,099.
Individually, Clarinda’s Madi Pulliam won with a combined score of 362, while Madilynn Meyers had St. Albert’s best finish, coming in 7th.
As of Friday night, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union had Lenox as a team and Pulliam individually as tentative state qualifiers from the St. Albert qualifier.
Class 1A state qualification standards
Class 1A Team: Seven state qualifying meet champions plus one at-large team qualify for the state tournament
Class 1A Individual Qualifiers: Seven state qualifying meet champions plus the top five at-large scores qualify for the state tournament
Team scores
1, Lenox, 2374; 2, Clarinda, 2303; 3, St. Albert, 2099; 4, Shenandoah, 2030; 5, Red Oak, 1967; 6, Nodaway Valley, 1859; 7, West Central Valley, 1666; 8, Mount Ayr, 1297.