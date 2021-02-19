City teams compete at state-qualifying meets on Thursday

Class 2A State Qualifier

DES MOINES – Lewis Central, A.L. and T.J. all competed at the Class 2A state qualifier hosted by Urbandale on Thursday.

Fort Dodge won the team title, while Lewis Central finished runner-up. A.L. and T.J. finished 5th and 6th, respectively.

Alexis Kenney of Fort Dodge was the individual winner, bowling a two-game score of 428.

Aleesha Oden had the best finish from the three Council Bluffs schools, finishing third with a score of 370.

As of Friday night, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union had Fort Dodge as a team and Kenney individually as tentative state tournament qualifiers from the Urbandale qualifier.

The 2021 Iowa State Bowling Tournament begins Feb. 22 and goes through Feb. 24 at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. The girls competition will occur Monday and Tuesday, with the boys to follow on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

Girls state schedule

Feb. 22nd, 8:30 a.m. — Class 1A

Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m. — Class 2A

Feb. 23 8:30 a.m. — Class 3A