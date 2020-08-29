City teams get cross country season started at Glenwood Invite

GLENWOOD – After a lengthy layoff for many, Saturday’s Glenwood Cross Country Invite got the ball rolling on new season.
Lewis Central’s boys team finished second overall with 73 points, trailing only Urbandale, which won with 50.
Individually, Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton crossed the finish line second, followed by LC’s Ethan Eichhorn.
“Booton closed out the Glenwood chapter of his cross country career with a runner-up finish,” Thomas Jefferson coach Doug Muehlig said. “His freshman year he was fifth and then captured individual championships his sophomore and junior seasons.”
Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn made a big first impression with his third-place finish, and had help behind him as five Titans finished in the top 30.
“Ethan came out of the gates flying today,” Lewis Central coach Taylor May said. “To finish third in his first ever high school race is very impressive. He’s extremely dedicated and we are really excited about what he is going to be able to do. He beat some really good runners today. Nathan Sell, Tyler Ruiz, and Kayden Pearson also came out and had a good season debut for us today. Those seniors have really stepped up this year and are becoming great leaders for our team.”
On the girls side, Lewis Central finished sixth, while T.J. was ninth.
Boys team results
1, Urbandale 50; 2, Lewis Central 73; 3, Glenwood 90; 4, Atlantic 94; 5, Harlan 137; 6, Thomas Jefferson 144; 7, Clarinda 183; 8, Tri-Center 207; 9, Red Oak 218; 10, Abraham Lincoln 285; 11, Shenandoah 297; 12, East Mills 321.
Individual Top 10: 1, Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic, 16:19.02; 2, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson, 16:32.27; 3, Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central, 16:37.68; 4, Brett McGee, Tri-Center, 16:50.71; 5, Trey Gross, Harlan, 17:01.05; 6, Anothony Moran, Urbandale,17:22.68; 7, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central, 17:30.87; 8, Ethan Smith, Urbandale, 17:30.87. 9, Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 17:38.99. 10, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood, 17:43.84.
City Top 5
Abraham Lincoln: 38, Ethan Leinen, 19:26.99; 41, Lucas Fitch, 19:29.81; 65, Aiden Keller, 20:51.24; 72, Nathan Johannes, 21:50.77; 80, Cody Smith, 22:50.08.
Lewis Central: 3, Ethan Eichhorn, 16:37.68; 7, Nathan Sell, 17:26.81; 16, Tyler Ruiz, 18:02.96; 21, Kayden Pearson, 18:12.58; 27, Jonah Churchhill, 18:45.33.
St. Albert (Top 4): 25, Hadyn Piskorski, 18:27.93; 54, Chase Morton, 20:15.08; 56, Alex Gast, 20:20.05; 81, Adam Denny, 23:22.92.
Thomas Jefferson: 2, Aidan Booton, 16:32.27; 28, Hunter Ryba, 18:58.77; 31, Alex Aguilar, 19:02.02; 36, Matt Foster, 19:18.90; 51, Roi Soriano, 19:56.99.
Girls team results
1, Harlan 50; 2, Urbandale 55; 3, Glenwood 60; 4, Atlantic 94; 5, Tri-Center 146; 6, Lewis Central 169; 7, Shenandoah 184; 8, Red Oak 200; 9, Thomas Jefferson 213.
Individual Top 10: 1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center, 19:57.74; 2, Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 20:11.11; 3, Crystal Ruden, Urbandale, 20:16.11; 4, Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic, 20:35.30; 5, Macy Gaskill, Urbandale, 20:39.52; 6, Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 20:43.42; 7, Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 20:48.08; 8, Liv Freund, Harlan, 20:59.08; 9, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 21:02.43; 10, Norah Seeley, Urbandale, 21:02.43.
City Top 5
Lewis Central: 24, Natalie Smith, 22:31.34; Haley Bach, 22:39.58; 39, Ava McNeal, 23:33.90; Olivia Arkfeld, 24:16.68; 56, Connie Brougham.
St. Albert (Top 4): 20, Carly McKeever, 28:58.61; 44, Brenna Smith, 24:36.43; Mallory Daley, 25:22.20; Kennedy Sanchez, 25:22.52.
Thomas Jefferson: 45, Julia Slack, 24:40.30; 46, Cara Ronk, 24:46.11; 49, Taryn Grant, 25:10.80; 50, Mackenzie Harstad, 25:15.93; 53, Eleana Lemus, 25:26.34.
