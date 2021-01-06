City Track club holds first event of 2021

The Bluffs Track Club held their first race event of 2021 this past Saturday morning on Jan. 2. The races were held at Lake Manawa and a total of 43 runners participated. Below are the results of Saturday’s races.
The Club will host their next race on Jan. 16 at 10 am.
10K Run
Place Name City Age Group Time
1 Craig Halverson, Omaha 40-49M 37:27
2 Seth Stewart, Omaha 40-49M 39:12
3 Gerald Kubiak, Omaha 40-49M 41:17
4 Todd Nott, Plattsmouth 50-59M 41:31
5 Kaci Lickteig, Omaha 30-39F 42:52
6 Kent Blobaum, Omaha 50-59M 43:17
7 Theresa Bender, Papillion 30-39F 43:32
8 Tom Osterbuhr, Bellevue 60-69M 43:39
9 Miguel Ordorioz, Omaha 40-49M 45:39
10 Frank Christensen, Gretna 50-59M 45:52
11 Ron Lampe, Omaha 50-59M 45:57
12 Caryn Crocfer, CB 40-49F 46:39
13 Roy White, Omaha 50-59M 47:27
14 Elissa Huebert, Bellevue 40-49F 48:05
15 Constance Garro, Omaha 50-59F 49:05
16 Simon Falcon, Omaha 19-29M 49:20
17 Niki Kubiak, Omaha 40-49F 52:56
18 Lisa Rogers, Bellevue 30-39F 53:28
19 Jill Perkins, Omaha 40-49F 54:01
20 Crystal Creasy, LaVista 30-39F 54:08
21 Amy Locher, Omaha 30-39F 54:30
22 Kate Martin, Omaha 14 & under F 55:59
23 Bob White, Ralston 60-69M 56:31
24 Trish Maynard, Omaha 50-59F 58:28
25 Royce Maynard, Omaha 50-59M 58:29
26 Christine Tomcak, Omaha 40-49F 58:44
27 Stacey Follon, Elkhorn, NE 40-49F 61:35
28 Ty Reimers, Bellevue 40-49M 61:37
29 Miranda Davis, Papillion 40-49F 62:39
30 Penny North, Omaha 50-59F 63:21
31 Kelly Tanzer, Omaha 40-49F 66:04
32 Tom Whitaker, Omaha 70+M 78:25
2 Mile
Pace Name City Age Group Time
1 Tom Reeves, Lincoln 50-59M 13:51
2 Aaron Spicka, Lincoln 30-39M 16:42
3 Gib Wittland, CB 70+M 21:49
4 Craig Halverson, Jr, Omaha 14 & under M 24:52
5 Madison Scott, Omaha 14 & under F 24:56
6 Lorraine Whitaker, Omaha 70+F 26:16
7 Matt Scott, Omaha 50-59M 30:07
8 Brittany Scott, Omaha 15-18F 30:07
9 Molly Scott, Omaha 15-18F 30:07
10 Cruz Halverson, Omaha 14 & under M 38:25
11 Sarah Neibert, Omaha 30-39F 38:26