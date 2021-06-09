Clair throws no-hitter

Lewis Central sophomore pitcher Casey Clair already accomplished what many pitchers dream about, but few achieve on Tuesday night when he threw a no-hitter in a 14-0 win at Denison-Schleswig.

The Titans took the lead in the second inning scoring three runs, stretched the lead to six in the fifth and ended the game with an eight-run sixth inning.

Clair threw 66 pitches, striking out eight batters and only walking one. Clair already threw a one-hitter this season, but head coach Jim Waters was excited to see his young player accomplish the feat.

"He's only going to get better," Waters said. "... It was an outstanding performance up there. On the road to do that too.

L.C. senior Luke Meyer went 3 of 4 from the plate, including a double and finished the evening with two runs, a stolen base and an RBI.

Junior Aron Harrington went 2 of 3 and finished with a team-high four RBIs, scored two runs and hit one home run.

Senior Cael Malskeit finished with one hit, one RBI and one run. Senior Jonah Pomrenke totaled two hits including a home run, two runs and one RBI.