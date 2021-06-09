Clair throws no-hitter

Lewis Central sophomore pitcher Casey Clair already accomplished what many pitchers dream about, but few achieve on Tuesday night when he threw a no-hitter in a 14-0 win at Denison-Schleswig.
The Titans took the lead in the second inning scoring three runs, stretched the lead to six in the fifth and ended the game with an eight-run sixth inning.
Clair threw 66 pitches, striking out eight batters and only walking one. Clair already threw a one-hitter this season, but head coach Jim Waters was excited to see his young player accomplish the feat.
"He's only going to get better," Waters said. "... It was an outstanding performance up there. On the road to do that too.
L.C. senior Luke Meyer went 3 of 4 from the plate, including a double and finished the evening with two runs, a stolen base and an RBI.
Junior Aron Harrington went 2 of 3 and finished with a team-high four RBIs, scored two runs and hit one home run.
Senior Cael Malskeit finished with one hit, one RBI and one run. Senior Jonah Pomrenke totaled two hits including a home run, two runs and one RBI.
Junior JC Dermody recorded an RBI on one hit. Junior Britton Bond tallied two hits, one of which was a double and finished with one run and two RBIs.
Sophomore Casey Clair had two hits, a double and a home run, scored one run and drove in one run.
Sophomore Ty Thomas scored one run and had one hit. Sophomore Logan Manz scored one run, drove in one run and recorded one hit.
Junior Devin Nailor recorded one RBI and sophomores Payton Fort and Chase Wallace each scored one run.
Pomrenke stole two bases and Dermody stole one.
"I don't think the offense has peaked from a hitting perspective," Waters said. "... That was our best output of the year. If we can be consistent like that, obviously we're going to do a lot of great things throughout the rest of the summer."
The team will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. tonight in a home game against Atlantic.
Lewis Central (9-0) 030 038
Denison-Schleswig (6-4) 000 000
Monarchs down Titans
Lewis Central softball fell 5-2 in Tuesday's road game at Denison-Schleswig.
L.C. opened the game by scoring one run in the top of the first to take the lead.
The Titans led for two innings but Denison-Schleswig tied the game in the bottom of the third, took a two-run lead in the fourth and added runs in the fifth and sixth to take a 5-1 lead.