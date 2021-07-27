Clarinda falls in Class 2A state quarterfinals against Unity Christian

Clarinda baseball made it to state for the first time in 16 years, but saw it’s tournament come to an end in the first round of the Class 2A tournament at Merchant Park in Carroll on Tuesday, losing 6-2 to Orange City Unity Christian.

The game was tied at 2-2 after three innings before the Knights added one in the fourth and three in the sixth to seal the victory.

“I thought we competed extremely hard. Unity had a good kid on the mound,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “He battled and mixed up his pitches well. I thought we competed at a high level but we didn’t do some routine things that ended up costing us today. You can’t do that in the state tournament.”

Unity Christian pitcher Tanner Schouten pitched the first 6 2/3 innings allowing two runs on six hits, while striking out nine batters and walking three.

Clarinda ended the game with five errors.

“I just think when you get into high-pressure situations you either make plays or you don’t,” Eberly said. “Today we were on the other end of that. We made some dumb baseball plays that ended up resulting in runs and you can’t do that.”

The Cardinals found success offensively, finishing with six hits and taking advantage of three Knight errors.