Clarinda, St. Albert finish 1-2 at district bowling meet

The St. Albert Falcons placed second at the district tournament on Wednesday at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
Clarinda won the district championship, as they had the top three bowlers.
Clarinda bowled a season-best score of 3,228 to surprise the Falcons who had topped Clarinda on two separate occasions prior to districts. St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman feels like the team could sneak in as an at-large team, but gives big props to Clarinda after a stellar performance.
“We didn’t see that coming,” Klusman said. “Hats off to Clarinda, they bowled amazing. Not to take anything away from our boys who also bowled over 3,000 which is right around our mark, and where we’d like to be.”
“We still have a chance to be an at-large team, and you never know. Last year we were in the same position and just missed it, but hopefully this year we can get in, but hats off to Clarinda, they were on fire.”
The Falcons ended their day with an overall score of 3,026, and had two guys finish in the top 10 with Jake Denny at fifth, and Evan White at seventh. Notably, Quinten Julian was 11th, missing the top 10 by just six pins.
The Falcon bowlers now sit back to see if they can earn one of the state’s five at-large bids. Last year, the Falcons missed the final at-large bid for the state meet by five pins.
The Tri-Center Trojans finished sixth overall among the eight teams participating with a score of 2,416, they had a solid performance by Grant Way, who had a two game total of 400.
Team Results
Clarinda 3228
St. Albert 3026
Red Oak 2853
Harlan 2561
Knoxville 2549
Tri-Center 2416
Southeast Warren 1770
West Central Valley 1618
Top 10
1 Owen Johnson Clarinda, 536
2 Xander Pullen, Clarinda 505
3 Ronnie Weidman Clarinda 448
4 Nate Ernst Red Oak 438
5 Jake Denny St. Albert 432
6 Kyle Berkey Red Oak 419
7 Evan White St. Albert 419
8 Carter Larson Clarinda 412
9 Corbin Wolfe Red Oak 408
10 Grant Way Tri-Center 400
SA: Jake Denny 433; Evan White 419; Quinten Julian 394; Nate Kay 370; Adam Denny 352; Jackson Wigginton 344