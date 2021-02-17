Clarinda, St. Albert finish 1-2 at district bowling meet

The St. Albert Falcons placed second at the district tournament on Wednesday at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

Clarinda won the district championship, as they had the top three bowlers.

Clarinda bowled a season-best score of 3,228 to surprise the Falcons who had topped Clarinda on two separate occasions prior to districts. St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman feels like the team could sneak in as an at-large team, but gives big props to Clarinda after a stellar performance.

“We didn’t see that coming,” Klusman said. “Hats off to Clarinda, they bowled amazing. Not to take anything away from our boys who also bowled over 3,000 which is right around our mark, and where we’d like to be.”

“We still have a chance to be an at-large team, and you never know. Last year we were in the same position and just missed it, but hopefully this year we can get in, but hats off to Clarinda, they were on fire.”

The Falcons ended their day with an overall score of 3,026, and had two guys finish in the top 10 with Jake Denny at fifth, and Evan White at seventh. Notably, Quinten Julian was 11th, missing the top 10 by just six pins.