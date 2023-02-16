Senior Gable Porter (132), Blake Allen (138), and Maddox Nelson (152) won their quarterfinal match today to advance to Friday’s state semifinals. Joining that trio from Treynor is senior Dan Gregory (285) who also won his quarterfinal match.

Porter was the first of the three to claim his place as he defeated Wilton’s Jordan Dusenberry by technical fall six seconds into the third period. Right behind him was his teammate Allen who got a battle from North Tama’s Kolt Knaack. Knaack led 2-1 after the first period before Allen started finding his shots. Allen then put an end to the match by pinning Knaack, thus sealing his place in the semifinal round.

“He was ready to go right away, and I wasn’t as ready as I should have been,” Allen said. “I refocused on my takedowns, and then eventually the opportunity came. I stayed composed and found a way to get the job done.”

Nelson also had a battle to earn his semifinal berth. The junior won a high-scoring match in overtime, an 11-9 sudden victory over Central Springs’ Preston Prazak.

With three Eagles a win away from the championship round on Saturday, Stephens like his guys’ chances and looks forward to their matches as well as his guys in the consolation rounds.

Carson Thomsen lost his quarterfinal match to Garret Rinken from Nashua-Plainfield by fall in the third period and thus will continue on Friday in the consolation bracket. Avery Vacek (106) and Hayden Huen (170) both lost in today's consolation bracket thus ending their seasons.

Treynor also had a man punch a ticket to the semis, as Gregory won a tight, low-scoring heavyweight match over Ogden’s David Hammer 3-1 in overtime. After exchanging escapes for the only scoring in regulation, Gregory and Hammer were both on their sides by the boundary line with less than 30 seconds left in the overtime period.

Gregory found an opening and capitalized before Hammer could move out of bounds.

“The match definitely went longer than I wanted, but a week of wrestling wears on you, and this tournament is an absolute grind,” Gregory said. “In the end, I got what I wanted. I knew the time was starting to get short, and I was trying to get a blast double on him to set up the takedown, I knew I had to do it right then and there, and I got the angle on him.”

Jett Sornson (113), Danny Kinsella (145), Zach Robbins (160), Levi Young (182), and Rafe Gayer (195) all fell in their respective consolation brackets, therefore, ending their seasons today.

The consolation rounds also brought some highlights. For St. Albert, seniors John and David Helton each won two consolation matches to fight on for another day.

John Helton (138) defeated West Monona-Whiting’s Evan Meadows in a 6-3 decision, then beat Kingsly-Peirson’s Tyler Orzechowski with another 6-3 decision. Being just one win away from being guaranteed a medal, John has his eyes on the prize.

“It feels great, I get at least one more day,” John Helton said. “I had two tough stalling calls go against me that put me down early, after I got a late takedown in that period I felt better. In the third period, I knew he was trying to tie up with me to set up a takedown, I made sure my legs kept space away from him and he wasn’t able to land any shots, and just countered his attacks.”

David Helton beat Emmetsburg’s Ryan Wirtz in a 21-9 major decision, and then beat Jesup’s Kile Bucknell in a 6-4 decision. Being one away from a medal and knowing his brother is right there too, makes the win feel even better.

“It feels good to earn another day,” David Helton said. “Knowing John is still going to is awesome and makes me very happy.

“All the hard work we’ve put in this season is being remembered as I work for this next match. I’m going to give it my all. I want to be on that podium.”

For Riverside, Kellen Oliver won both of his consolation matches to fight for another day. In his second match, Oliver found an opening for a last-second takedown to defeat West Branch’s Lincoln Edwards in a 5-4 decision.

“I knew I was conditioned enough to keep going through three periods of wrestling and knew eventually I’d find a way to score,” Oliver said. “We’ve trained a lot for situations where we’re down one or two towards the end. I knew what to do, I just had to find the opening, cut it a little close, but I got it.”

Also for Riverside Davis Bramman (106) lost his quarter-final match to drop into Friday’s consolation bracket. Jack Branan (132) and Caden Forristall (220) lost in today's consolation contests, ending their solid seasons.

For AHSTW, Henry Lund lost his quarterfinal match by fall and will wrestle on Friday in the consolation bracket. Kayden Baxter won his first consolation match but lost his second match, thus ending his season.

Tri-Center’s Brandt Freeberg (126) and Gryphen McDermott (120) both lost their first consolation matches, thus bringing their solid seasons to a close.

The Class 1A tournament will resume Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.