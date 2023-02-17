Underwood senior Gable Porter (132) and junior Blake Allen (138) won their semifinal matches during Friday morning’s Class 1A State wrestling tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Porter earned his place in Saturday evening’s championship round after pinning Wilton’s Jordan Dusenberry 1:06 into the match. The senior got a takedown within the first 10 seconds of the match and never let Dusenberry off the mat from that point onward.

“I’m happy to be back in the finals, but still got work to do,” Porter said. “We got into a little scramble at the beginning, but I was able to get into my offense quickly after that. It’s exciting though. This championship has the best atmosphere in the country, it’s fun to experience, but I’m not thinking so much of the fun part right now, just the business. I’m just trying to stay focused, and I’m not satisfied yet.”

Allen had to wrestle through the full six minutes, but held on to claim a spot in the 138 championship match as he defeated Don Bosco’s Myles McMahon in a 3-2 decision. Allen got an early takedown in the first period to take the lead then escaped in period two to go up 3-0.

McMahon made an escape late in the second, then another midway through the third period to make things interesting at 3-2, but that’s as close as Allen allowed him to get as he fended off any attacks to the legs.

“I’m super pumped about this,” Allen said. “I’m ready to win this thing tomorrow night. He was a really tough match. He kept his distance and like to tie up which made things a little harder, but I got the job done and that’s what matters today.”

Also for Underwood, Maddox Nelson (152) lost his semifinal to West Hancock’s Kellen Smith in a 12-6 decision. Nelson will wrestle Ryan Steinlage for a spot in the third-place match on Saturday morning. Carson Thomsen (126) defeated Earlham’s Payton Harger by a 17-5 major decision but then lost his second match. Thomsen will wrestle for seventh place on Saturday morning.

Treynor senior Dan Gregory (285) also wrestled in the semis against Lisbon’s Wyatt Smith who came into the match with a record of 53-0.

Gregory got the first point with an escape early in the second period, but Smith got it back in the third period with an escape of his own. Smith took the lead late with a takedown just before the two heavyweights fell out of bounds, with all but four seconds to spare in the third period. Gregory was awarded a late point for an escape.

Gregory will wrestle Wilton’s Alexander Kaufmann for a spot in the third-place match on Saturday morning.

In the consolation brackets, St. Albert senior John Helton (138) won his first consolation match over Nashua-Plainfield’s Kaden Wilken by a 6-2 decision but then lost to Kolt Knaack from Noth Tama. John will wrestle for seventh place on Saturday morning.

Senior David Helton (152) lost his first consolation match of the day, and thus was eliminated from the tournament.

For Riverside, Davis Bramman won his first match against Logan-Magnolia’s Kalab Kuhl but then lost his second match. Bramman will wrestle for seventh place on Saturday morning. Kellen Oliver lost his consolation match to Lake Mills’ Hayden Helgeson in a 4-3 decision, and thus was eliminated from the tournament.

For AHSTW Henry Lund (220) lost his first consolation match to West Hancock’s David Smith and thus was eliminated from the tournament.

The Class 1A championship match will begin on Saturday at 5:15 with the grand march at 5:30 p.m.

The consolation round will resume on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.