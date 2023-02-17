The Glenwood Rams will have two wrestlers battling for state titles as junior Vinny Mayberry (120) and senior CJ Carter (195) won their semifinal matches to earn a spot in Saturday evening’s championship session at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

In addition to Mayberry and Carter’s victory, the Rams will also have a wrestler in the consolation bracket on Saturday morning. Overall, Rams coach Tucker Weber is pleased with today’s results.

“You love to see it,” Weber said. “Last year we had two there but lost both of them. This year we’re hoping to get them both through with first-place finishes. They both have tough opponents, but you’re going to have tough opponents in the state finals regardless. They need to stay offensive, and find ways to score points, and wrestle to dominate and not to lose.”

Mayberry, after placing fifth last season at state, will now wrestle on the biggest stage of Iowa High School Wrestling. Mayberry defeated Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen in a 3-1 decision. Jensen defeated Mayberry last year in the quarterfinal round, making Friday’s victory mean that much more to the junior.

“It feels good to get that one back,” Mayberry said. “The feeling hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but it still feels really good. Every day I wake I think of this chance. I have it printed above my bed, “state champ” it’s also the background on my phone. Once you see it, you can believe it, then accomplish your dreams.”

CJ Carter’s goal all year has been to have a shot to win the state championship. He will have a chance to do exactly that on Saturday evening as he never trailed while defeating Webster City's CJ Hisler by a 9-4 decision.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” Carter said. “I’m back again, I got second last year, but I’m going for gold this year. I’m thankful to my coaches and teammates for helping me get back here. The Job is not done though. There’s still one more. One more match to take care of business tomorrow and I’m going to find a way to get it done.”

Also for the Rams, Matt Beem (132) wrestled Osage’s Anders Kittelson in the semifinals but ultimately lost in a 3-1 decision. Beem, according to Coach Weber, suffered a head injury during the match and thus will take home sixth place.

At 220 freshman Mason Kohler won his first match but lost his second consolation match, thus will wrestle for seventh on Saturday morning.

Junior Trent Patton (285) lost his first consolation match, therefore was eliminated from the tournament.

The consolation rounds will continue and wrap up on Saturday at 9 a.m. The championship session begins at 5:15, with the grand march at 5:30 p.m.