With day one of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament completed, the Glenwood Rams will send four of their initial eight state wrestlers onward to the quarterfinal round on Wednesday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

After seeing the Ram’s first two wrestlers fall short, Rams coach Tucker Weber was pleased to have half his guys still in the hunt for a state championship and looks for those in the consolation bracket to still work toward big finishes.

“Despite starting a little slow, it’s not a bad day at all,” Weber said. “Nerves may have gotten some of those who don’t have as much experience here, but we battled back, a few of our wins got us some bonus points. We are happy to still have four moving on to quarters.

“Whenever your guys can get some bonus team points, you’re always happy. Hopefully, we can keep it going like that all week and get everyone on the podium.”

Junior Vinny Mayberry (120), was the first of the bunch to earn his place as he defeated Aldin Swanson by fall, 1:20 into the match. Mayberry was quick to get the first takedown, and after another takedown, the junior inched Swanson to his back to finish the match.

“That was the plan, to go out there and finish the match quickly,” Mayberry said. “I’ve been working on those sorts of things a lot in practice, and just worried about what was going on at that moment. At that moment, it felt like the more I squeezed, the more he let up, so I knew I could get the pin.”

Matt Beem (132) pinned Ballard’s Tucker Vitzthum 1:17 into their match to seal his place in the quarters. Beem was looking for an opening to close the match quickly and did exactly that.

“It’s good to go out there and get a quick pin, it really boosts your confidence,” Beem said. “My opponent was very flexible, he kept bouncing around and tried to stay off his shoulders, but I knew if I kept my patience and kept working that I could get the pin.”

C.J. Carter (195), had to go through the full six minutes, but still defeated Sioux Center’s Jaques Zomermaand by a 15-3 decision. Carter got the first takedown, but Zomermaad rallied to tie the match early on at 3-3. However, Carter kicked it in gear and scored the final 12 points to run away with the win.

“I thought I had him pinned after that first takedown,” Carter said. “I didn’t quite get him down right, and he rolled through me for a reverse. After that, I just had to lock in and battle it out. That first match is always the hardest. You get the jitters, but once you get that first match done you feel more confident for your next match and I aim to get that state title this year. I’ve put a lot of work into this season and I’m going to find a way to get it done.”

Soon after, Mason Kohler (220) was the fourth and final Ram wrestler to lock in a spot in the quarterfinals.

Juniors Britten Maxwell (126), and Kellan Scott (160), and sophomore Reese Fauble (145) all lost their first match of the day to move over to the consolation bracket, and junior Trent Patton (285) pinned Cohen Reffer from Algona, but then lost his second match by fall early in the third period.

The Class 2A state tournament will resume on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.