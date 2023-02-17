Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad earned his spot in Class 3A’s 170 championship match after a 1-0 win in Friday night’s Class 3A semifinal round.

Just 24 hours after taking a body slam to the head in his quarterfinal match Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad appeared again on the mat, this time with a berth to the state championship match on the line.

“It’s been very eventful,” Kammrad said. “Last night isn’t what I expected, it was not my choice to go out of that match. It took a mental toll on me with some people saying ‘You can’t win that way’ but I had to put it behind me. It is what it is and I had to focus on today.”

“It’s been a very crazy 24 hours,” Titans coach August Manz said. “There’s been a lot of highs and lows and right now, we’re riding on a high.”

It took a lot of focus, especially his defense. Through two periods, the senior Titan and his opponent Kaia Fox from Johnston were scoreless after Kammrad did not allow the escape through the second period.

To start the third-period Kammrad was the bottom wrestler, and an escape would give him the lead. Midway through the third period, Kammrad powered through for an escape and a 1-0 lead. Fox kept trying to find an opening for a match-stealing takedown, but Kammrad countered each attempt to hold on for the 1-0 win to earn his place in the championship match.

“I knew I had to be tough on top in the second period,” Kammrad said. “I never got the shots I wanted, but I did the shot I needed for the escape to win it. I knew it was going to be a tough match.”

“Getting to the championship feels amazing. I’ve grown up watching this tournament all my life. It’s going to be an amazing stage tomorrow. Stands will be packed, so I got to step up and I got to step up.

“Braylon did a great job of making sure the Johnston kid couldn’t get to his attacks,” Manz added. “Braylon scored when he had his opportunity and was able to keep himself in a good position.”

In the consolation bracket, Abraham Lincoln’s Jaymeson VanderVelde (106) lost a tough match to Mason City’s Kale DiMarco by an 8-4 decision thus bringing VanderVelde’s season, as well as the Lynx’s season to a close.

The good news for the Lynx, with the exception of Warren Summers (285) all the other state qualifiers this season along with Carlos Andrade (170) who qualified in 2022 will also be back in the fold for the Lynx next year. Lynx coach Adam Manz is eager to see what this group can do next season, and after a brief break, hopes these guys are ready to get back to work to build off this success.

“We got three of our qualifiers coming back and then one more who made state last year,” Adam Manz said. “I think we have a good core and nucleus, but I also think what happens in this offseason is critical. It’s not going to be easy going for us all the time, but we’re going to do what has to be done.”

Saturday’s championship session will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the grand march at 5:30 p.m.