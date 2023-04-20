No. 10 Iowa Western fell behind early and was never able to fully make up the ground as they lost to Des Moines Area 10-4 at the Marshall Athletic Complex on Thursday afternoon.

The Bears connected for 15 hits and had two home runs to hand the Reivers their fourth consecutive defeat.

“We didn’t do a good job of getting them off balance with our pitches,” Reiver coach Ryan Cougill said. “It felt like they really had a good sense of what was coming and when. Give credit to them though, they kept coming up with hits and their pitcher did a good job of attacking us. They got hits and we didn’t. We had some good at-bats, but did not string enough hits together”

After surrendering four runs on seven hits within the first two innings, the Reivers returned to life with a two-run homer by AJ Singer in the bottom of the third to cut DMACC’s lead in half. After another scoreless inning for the Bears, the Reiver crept a little closer as Terrick Thompson-Allen hit an RBI triple to make it 4-3.

However, the Bears hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the sixth the first run being a two-run dinger to left field. Two pitches later the following batter shot it over the fence in center field.

The Reivers got one back in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single from Reese Harmon, but the Bears plated two more runs in the top of the seventh to cap off the scoring for this game.

“Our offense has been tremendous, but you’re not going to get eight runs every game, but you have to find other ways to win and we didn’t do that today,” Cougill said. “We had our chances and loaded the bases a couple of times, but just couldn’t get the hit we needed.

“It’s a slump. We just have to keep playing and get through it and see what we’re made of. When you play a lot of games, at some point in the season, you’re going have some low points and that’s where we’re at. We just have to try to make this slump as short as possible.”

The Reivers will look to break this skid on Saturday in a doubleheader against Marshalltown. Game one is scheduled for 1 p.m., and game two is at 3 p.m.

Des Moines Area (19-21) 310 004 200 – 10

Iowa Western (27-8) 002 101 000 – 4