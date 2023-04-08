NJCAA Division-I No. 4 Iowa Western rolled to a 6-0 lead over NJCAA Division-II No. 12 Southeastern by the end of the third period on Saturday afternoon.

However, the Blackhawks rallied back to score the next 11 runs to rally back and upset the Reivers 11-7 at the new Dr. John and Jean Marshall Complex on the campus of Iowa Western Community College.

“Southwestern is a good team and they took advantage of some opportunities,” Head Coach Ryan Cougil said. “I was happy with how we came out and started the game. Our pitching staff didn’t have their best stuff, and our timely hitting started fading in those middle innings, I think our offense and fielding did try the whole nine innings which is good, but when you give a good team so many free opportunities it makes things very challenging.”

The Reivers did jump out to an impressive start as they collected five hits and held the Blackhawks with no hits in the first three innings to build a 6-0 lead.

However, the Blackhawks cut the Reiver’s lead in half in the top of the fourth and climbed back within one run after five innings. The Blackhawks then stormed in front with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to snag a 9-6 lead and would score two more runs in the top of the eighth.

The Reivers did score a run in the bottom of the eighth as they tried to rally back but weren’t able to get the bats going.

Though the Reivers were disappointed to not collect a win on the grand opening day for their new baseball facility, but have some bigger goals in mind for this season.

“Human nature is to learn better from your failures compared to success,” Cougil said. “We’ll have to do that now, there are always some things to clean up and consistency on keeping the pressure on teams, but it’s a loss in April. As long as we learn from it, I’m not getting too caught up with it, but for these guys, it’s all about the learning process.”

The Reivers will look to bounce back on Wednesday against Southwestern College in Creston at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m.

Southeastern (26-9) 000 324 020 – 11

Iowa Western (25-4) 213 000 010 – 7