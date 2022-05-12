COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers overcome mistakes to advance by Spartans

Despite five errors and allowing 12 hits, No. 10 Iowa Western defeated the Southwestern Spartans 15-9 in Centerville on Thursday afternoon.

The Spartans struck first with two runs in the top of the first. However, that lead didn’t last long as the Reivers plated three runs to go in front 3-2.

The Reiver offense would score 10 runs through the first four innings to take early control of this game. The Spartans scored a pair in the top of the fifth inning to try and make some headway, but the Reivers scored another run in the bottom half of the inning.

Neither team could push a run across in the sixth, but the Spartans scored another run in the top of the seventh, only to have the Reivers score three in the bottom half and take a 14-5 lead heading into the eighth.

Southwestern then took advantage of some Reiver mistakes to score four runs in the top of the eighth and suddenly only trailed by five runs after trailing by as many as nine runs.

Iowa Western scored one more run in the bottom of the eighth and then silenced the Spartans in the top of the eighth to walk away with the win.

Leading the Reivers at the plate was Tye Wood, who had three of the Reiver’s 12 total hits and accounted for three RBIs.

Luke Gainer was credited with the win for Iowa Western after pitching for three innings.

Southwestern (6-48) 200 020 140 -- 9

Iowa Western (45-11) 315 110 31X -- 15