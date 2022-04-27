COLLEGE BASEBALL:Reivers roll by Lakers in doubleheader

No. 8 Iowa Western baseball won both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Iowa Lakes in Estherville.

Iowa Western beat Iowa Lakes 11-1 in game one and 12-3 in game two.

In game one, Iowa Western took the lead in the top of the second with three runs. Though the Lakers platted a run themselves in the bottom half of the inning, Iowa Western wouldn’t allow another run.

The Reivers ran away with the win after scoring four runs in the top of the fourth and four more combined runs through the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning.

Dayvin Johnson led the Reivers with three hits in game one and had two RBIs. Carter Wright led the Reivers in RBIs with four total. Logan Runde got the win on the mound for Iowa Western after pitching for two innings and striking out two batters.

In game two, the Reivers brought a pair of runs home in the top half of the third inning to take their first lead. The Lakers, however, responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead.

The Laker’s lead would be short-lived though as the Reivers scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning and from there on never gave up the lead again.

Iowa Western also scored four runs in the sixth inning and one more in the seventh inning to further seize control.

Out of 13 total hits in game two, Andrew Schroeder led all batters with three hits and also led the Reivers with four RBIs. Cal Higgins was credited with the win for the Reivers.

Game 1

Iowa Western 030 421 0 – 11

Iowa Lakes 010 000 0 – 1

Game 2

Iowa Western (38-8) 002 504 1 – 12

Iowa Lakes (11-29) 003 000 0 – 3