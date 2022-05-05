COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers sweep Lakers

After a rough weekend in Mason City, Iowa Western baseball bounced back to earn wins over Iowa Lakes in Council Bluffs on Wednesday afternoon.

Iowa Western beat the Lakers 10-0 in game one and 11-1 in game two.

In game one the Reivers held the Lakers to just one hit while connecting for 11 themselves. The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when the Reivers pushed six runs across home plate to take a strong 6-0 lead.

The Reivers then scored four more in the bottom of the fifth to achieve the mercy rule.

Noah Bush, Alec Patino, and Daniel Contreras all led the Reivers with two hits each. Gavin Bergman got the win on the mound for the Reivers after striking out four batters and pitching through all five innings.

In game two, Iowa Western kept the hits rolling as they’d take a 2-0 by the end of the second inning. The Reivers would plate three more in the fourth inning and six in the bottom of the seventh to earn the mercy rule again.

The Laker's lone run came in the top of the seventh inning.

Andrew Schroeder led the Reivers with three hits and Ryan Reyerson got the win on the mound for the Reivers.

Iowa Western will wrap up the regular season this weekend as they travel to Iowa Falls for a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday against Ellsworth.

Game one

Iowa Lakes 000 00 -- 0

Iowa Western 006 04 -- 10

Game two

Iowa Lakes (12-34) 000 000 1 -- 1

Iowa Western (41-11) 020 300 6 -- 11