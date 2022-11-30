COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reiver Basketball wins close road test

Iowa Western’s men's basketball team won a close game on the road on Tuesday night over Highland College 61-60.

A late 10-1 run in the second half helped the Reivers hold off the Scotties' 6-0 run in the final minute to earn their first road win of the season.

Leading the scoring for the Reivers was Rob Sanders with 15 points and seven rebounds. Danair Dempsey was right there with 14 points of his own to go with nine rebounds for the Reivers.

Notably, Max Polk and Lane McVicar each scored eight points for the Reivers, and James Prescott scored seven points off the bench.

The Reivers will be back in action on Saturday against No. 4 Ellsworth (10-0) at 3 p.m. at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.

Iowa Western (6-3) 33 28 – 61

Highland (7-3) 29 31 – 60