Iowa Western Men's Basketball Head Coach Chad Van Riessen announced his retirement from basketball Monday afternoon.

Chad Van Riesssen, who led Iowa Western’s men’s basketball program as head coach since 2020 has announced that he will be moving on from coaching basketball.

"It has been an honor and privilege to live out a professional dream as the head coach at Iowa Western,” Van Riessen said in a press release. "I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Iowa Western Men's Basketball program and very appreciative of all the young men who enabled us to be a part of their story throughout my coaching career."

Van Riessen was also a full-time assistant coach for Michael Johnette from 2016-2017 until he took the reigns in 2020.

In seven seasons with Iowa Western, Coach Van Riessen was a part of 135 wins and sent 32 players to four-year colleges and universities, 22 of them to the NCAA Division-I level. Three players earned NJCAA All-American honors, 26 were named ICCAC All-Region, 18 earned NJCAA All-Academic honors, and 76 earned ICCAC Academic All-Region honors during Coach Van Riessen's time at Iowa Western. Coach Van Riessen also had a 98% graduation rate of all sophomores since his arrival in Council Bluffs

"I have enjoyed getting to work with Chad the past two seasons," Reiver Athletic Director, Shane Larson said. "I am sad to see him stepping away from coaching but I completely support him in his decision. I know he will be successful in any future endeavors he pursues. We want to thank Chad for his dedication and commitment to the Reiver Basketball Program over the past several years.".

Van Riessen spent 19 years coaching the game of basketball. His career began at the high school level as the Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach at Putnam County High School in Missouri, leading their program to the 2006 Tri-Rivers Conference championship as well as the 2007 district title. He eventually moved on to become a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State for the 2007-08 season before being promoted to full-time assistant coach for three years with the Bearcats. Van Riessen then spent five years at Missouri State–West Plains as an assistant coach.

"The relationships built, along with the growth and development of our student-athletes has always been the most rewarding aspect of the time I've spent as a coach,” Van Riessen said in a press release. “I'm excited for what lies ahead for myself and my family; I will always hold on to the great memories from my time at Iowa Western."

The Iowa Western administration is thankful for Van Riessen’s commitment and work for the program, yet Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney and the executives are wasting no time and say a search for a new coach has already begun.

"We want to thank Coach Van Riessen for his leadership during the COVID years and for helping us transition during a difficult time," Kinney said. "He is leaving the Reiver Men's Basketball program in a better place and we will immediately start the search for our next head coach."