College Basketball: Reiver women humble Hawks, Reiver men drop fifth straight

NJCAA Division II No. 8 Iowa Western women's basketball team used a second quarter run to cruise by a Northeast team that had just six active players 78-56 in a home game on Wednesday.

“There were moments when we looked really good,” Reiver coach Lyndsay Vande Hoef said. “The offense was clicking in that transition game that we like to play so much. Northeast is a good program, but when you look down their bench and you knew their lack of depth is what was going to get them in the long run, we still knew they were going to come out strong.”

Neither team created much distance from the other in the first quarter, as no team led by more than six points, but the Reivers carried an 18-16 lead into the next quarter.

Iowa Western then made their move with a 24-2 run that spanned the first seven minutes of the second quarter.

“First quarter we came out slow with our matchups,” Iowa Western guard Aleshia Jones said. “We switched up our matchups to defend better and learn more about their personnel and once we did that, we knew we could get going in transition because of their depth and they’d get tired easily, so we capitalized on that.”

Jones led the Reivers with 15 points. She also collected seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Reivers then started the third quarter with an 11-2 run to extend their lead and rolled from there for their sixth win in seven games.

Northeast (7-12) 16 12 13 15 -- 56

Iowa Western (10-6) 18 26 20 14 -- 78

Northeast: Ashley Hassett 27, Autumn Dickmander 12, Lorna Maxon 11, Jaydy Gonzalez 2, Molly Davis 2, Ellie Guthard 2

Iowa Western: Aleshia Jones 15, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe 11, Kambree Rhodes 10, Michell Butler 10, Mary Delgado 8, Hannah Burg 7, Ruba Abo Hashesh 6 Shanae Suttles 4 Courtney Fields 4, E'Laiyah Heard 3

Reiver men drop fifth straight

NJCAA Division II No. 14 Iowa Western men’s basketball team was unable to snap out of their skid as they fell to Southwestern in Reiver Arena 77-66.

Roland McCoy scored the first 11 points to jumpstart the Reivers' offense as Iowa Western eventually built a 27-19 lead.

The Spartans responded with an 11-2 run. After trading some baskets, Thomas Faber hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Reivers. However, Iowa Western still trailed 36-35 at the break.

The Reivers took a slim lead with a 6-2 spurt early in the second half. That lead wouldn’t last long though as the Spartans came up with another answer in the form of a 12-4 spurt and eventually grew their lead to as big as seven points, 57-50 with eight minutes left to play.

The Reivers were never able to string enough stops together to make a comeback.

“We just couldn’t get into any defensive rhythm tonight,” Reivers men coach Chad Van Reissen said. “They (Southeastern) shot way too high of a percentage in both halves and we were just caught playing catchup after they made their run in the second half. After that, we just couldn’t get the momentum back on our side.”

Southwestern (9-11) 36 41 -- 77

Iowa Western (13-7) 35 31 -- 66

Southwestern: Carson Busch 21, Duke Carey 20, Khayden Hooks 9, AJ Lacabe 8, Devin Tomlinson 7, Brance Baker 6, Jamel Hollins 5, Malik Westerfield 1

Iowa Western: Roland McCoy 17, Jaden Flournoy 12, Malik Brooks 12, Dewayne Vass 11, Thomas Faber 5, Odier Olange 4, Sean Black 3, Danair Dempsey 2