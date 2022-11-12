 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reiver women win in Wyoming

NJCAA Division-II No. 7 Iowa Western improved to 3-0 on the season after defeating Western Wyoming on the road on Saturday afternoon 80-67.

The Reivers fell behind early on after one quarter of play but then took the lead in the second quarter, and though the Mustangs kept finding ways to hang around with the Reivers, Iowa Western never surrendered the lead and got the hard-fought win.

Leading the Reivers was Aleshia Jones who scored a team-high 19 points and had five rebounds and two assists. McKenna Minter also had a big game for the Reivers with 17 points. The Reiver bench also played a huge part with 27 combined points compared to just two bench points for the Mustangs.

The seventh-ranked Reivers will play their home opener on Tuesday against Concordia University JV at Reiver Arena for a 6 p.m. tip-off.

Iowa Western (3-0) 14 24 19 22 – 80

Western Wyoming (2-4) 18 16 20 13 – 67

