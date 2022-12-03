COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers best third-ranked Panthers

The Iowa Western men’s basketball team upset No. 3 Ellsworth on Saturday afternoon in Council Bluffs 77-70 at Reiver Arena.

“Our guys showed a lot of character and toughness today,” Reivers coach Chad Van Riessen said. “Ellsworth is a very good team, very athletic and I think our guys did a great job of matching their intensity and finished plays when we needed to, which was something we talked about a bit heading into this game.”

The Panthers sprung out to an early lead before an 8-2 run put the Reivers ahead 10-8, but the Panthers would outscore the Reivers 16-6 in over the next eight minutes to pull ahead by as much as 11 points, but a late 10-2 run sparked by an alley-oop connection between MAx Polk and Danair Dempsey brought Iowa Western back within four points by halftime, 35-31.

“We were pretty hyped about the alley-oop and how we finished that half,” Dempsey said. “We just felt good as a team. As for the play we got a steal max had the ball, I pointed up to him and I dunked it down their guy’s head.”

Polk led the Reivers with 19 points and Dempsey had 11 points.

“Danair’s play really sparked that run,” Polk added. “We just gathered some stops in a row and turned the stops into buckets. We had some great momentum into the half and we just built off of it.”

A 7-0 Reiver run midway through the second half cut Ellsworth’s lead down to 53-50 with 10 minutes left to play. The Panthers held on before a 9-0 run put the Reivers ahead 63-58 with seven minutes to play.

The Reivers from that point on never surrendered the lead from that point on and handed the Panthers their second consecutive loss and earned the Reiver’s third straight win.

The Reivers are thrilled to earn a signature win early in the season, but now look to build off this momentum as they look to finish strong before the holiday break.

“For us, it’s always a zero-to-zero mentality,” Van Riessen said. “The next opponent is going to come after you harder and that’s the battle that we’re constantly fighting. From our standpoint, we got to enjoy this one, but when tomorrow rolls around it’s all about Southwestern. It’s our first conference road game and we are going to be ready for that next challenge.”

“We had three early tough losses, but I feel like now we are starting to see what we can do,” Dempsey said. “We’re a really good team and if just play focused and listen to coach, we can go far.”

Iowa Western will play four straight games on the road to finish the 2022 half of the season starting with a road trip to Southwestern College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Ellsworth (10-2) 35 35 – 70

Iowa Western (7-3 ) 31 46 – 77