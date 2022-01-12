College Basketball: Reivers break away from Bears

Iowa Western won their second game of 2022, 82-64 over Des Moines Area on Wednesday night in Boone thanks to a key fourth-quarter stretch.

“We knew they were going to make a run at us at some point,” Reiver assistant coach Shavonda Price said. “DMACC has an amazing coach and there’s some hidden rivalry here between us. We knew this was going to be a tough game and it’s going to be exciting when they come to play us on our court later this season.”

Coach Lindsay Vande Hoef did not coach this game due to COVID-19 protocols. She said hopes to be back for Saturday’s game.

The Reivers opened as big as a 13-point lead by halftime, only to see the Bears cut it down to as little as one point late in the third quarter. However, the Reivers scored seven of the last nine points of the quarter, including a buzzer-beating three from Aleshia Jones that brought the Reivers back up by six heading into the fourth quarter which helped propel the Reivers to a huge fourth quarter.

“The girls really dug in,” Price said. “The girls at times were frustrated, as we played through a lot of contact. Being on the road, things are always tougher. Our girls like to shoot, we attempt a lot of threes and we just told them to stay calm and keep shooting. We just let them play a bit and we put them away.”

Four Reivers scored double-digits for points as Jones led the Reivers with 18 points, Courtney Fields added 12 points, Mary Delgado posted 11 points, and Ndidiamaka Ndukwe contributed another 10 points.

Iowa Western will return to action on Saturday when they host Iowa Central at 1 p.m.

Iowa Western (7-5) 24 17 17 24 -- 82

Des Moines Area (10-7) 16 12 24 12 -- 64