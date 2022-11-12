COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers crush Cardinals

The Iowa Western men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 after a strong win over Hibbing College on Friday evening 113-74 at Reiver Arena.

The Reivers started the game on a 9-2 run before the Cardinal rallied back to fly back within a point, trailing 17-16. The Reiver began to pull away with a 15-4 run to take a 32-20 lead with seven minutes left in the first half and then finished the first half on a 15-5 spurt to take a 53-34 lead into the break.

The Reivers outscored the Cardinals 18-4 in the first five minutes to pull away further and eventually earned their fourth win of the season.

The Reivers forced 27 turnovers and scored 38 points off those turnovers. The Bench also played a key part in the victory with 54 bench points.

Four Reivers scored double digits with Danair Dempsey leading the way with a double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds. Rich Brooks added 15 points for the Reivers, Fawaz Surakat scored 12 points, and James Prescott had 10 points to go with three steals.

The Reivers will look to keep things rolling as they travel to Central College in Columbus, Nebraska on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Hibbing College (0-1) 34 40 – 74

Iowa Western (4-0) 54 60 – 113