College Basketball: Reivers drop fourth straight

NJCAA Division II No. 14 Iowa Western men's basketball lost its fourth-consecutive game on Monday night in Estherville to No. 17 Iowa Lakes 71-60.

After playing the Lakers in Council Bluffs just four days before, the Reiver kept pace with the Lakers in the first half and held a slim 34-32 lead at halftime as they looked to avenge their recent defeat. However, the offense struggled in the second half, scoring just 26 points, compared to Iowa Lakes’ 39 points, allowing the Lakers to run away with the win.

Thomas Faber led the Reivers with 18 points after shooting six for seven behind the arc. Dewayne Vass was the only other Reiver to score in double-digits with 16 points.

The Reivers will look to end their four-game skid as they return home on Wednesday to face Southwestern College at Reiver Arena. The tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Iowa Western (13-6) 34 26 – 60

Iowa Lakes (14-6) 32 39 – 71

Iowa Western: Thomas Faber 18, Dewayne Vass 16, Roland McCoy 8, Sean Black 8, Malik Brooks 7, Jaden Flournoy 2, Danair Dempsey 1

Iowa Lakes: Ryan Hall 16, Caleb Johnson 12, Xzavier Jones 12, Jonathan Oden 9, Jerimiah Burke 7, Ozzie Meiborg 6, Anthony Holden 4, Joseph Owens 3, Andrew Bennett 2