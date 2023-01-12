COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers lose a close one at home

The Iowa Western men’s basketball team lost their seventh consecutive game after falling to Southeast College 69-65 on Tuesday evening at Reiver Arena.
The Reivers trailed by as much as 13 with about 6:20 left in regulation before they went on a late 14-4 run and eventually cut the lead to just a point with eight seconds left to play. But the Reivers were unable to complete the comeback as a late turnover doomed their final possession.
Rich Brooks led the Reivers with 18 points, Max Polk added another 15 points, and Rob Sanders contributed 10 points. Denim Johnson led Southeast with 23 points.
Southeast (12-4) 34 35 – 69
Iowa Western (7-10) 28 37 – 65