COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers rock Panthers

No. 5 Iowa Western women’s basketball made short work of an Ellsworth team that played just six players on Saturday afternoon 100-36.

The Reivers allowed just 14 second-half points to remain undefeated and pick up a conference win.

“We always set some game goals and one of them today was to hold them under their average,” Flores-Bennett said. “Today we held them well below their average. So I’m really proud of this team’s focus and discipline, especially since that’s not always easy to do in the second half.”

The Reivers started the game on a 22-3 run and collected nine offensive rebounds in the first four possessions through the first six minutes of the first quarter. The Reivers continued to roll in the second quarter and finished the quarter on a 14-0 run.

The Reivers then outscored the Panthers 48-14 in the second half to remain undefeated and improve to 8-0.

Iowa Western’s E'Laiyah Heard led all scoring with 25 points after a rough first half, dealing with foul trouble, Heard was happy to prove herself in the second half.

“It’s just my teammates,” Heard said. “After all of the challenges I faced in the first half, with a couple of fouls being called against me and then having to watch my teammates play, gave me the mentality to get back out there and prove that I’m not the type of player who fouls all the time and I’m just trying to go out and play defense and put myself in good position on offense.”

Notably, Aleshia Jones and Courtney Fields each scored 19 points, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe added 12 points, and Shanae Suttles scored 11 points. Flores-Bennett loves how this team continues to click on all cylinders game after game.

“The exciting thing that I’m seeing with this team is when we are able to push in transition we’ve done that well,” Flores-Bennett said. “We spent a lot of time in the preseason trying to play fast and improve on that. But what I love now is we’re also able to slow things down and execute and play deep. I’m very happy with this team’s effort and focus.”

The Reivers now begin a four-game road stretch starting with Southwestern on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Ellsworth (2-8) 12 10 7 7 – 36

Iowa Western (8-0) 27 25 25 23 – 100