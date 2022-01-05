College basketball: Reivers roll by short-handed Hawks

NJCAA Division II No. 7 Iowa Western men's basketball used a pair of first-half runs and slowly extended its lead in the second half to defeat Northeast 91-67 on Wednesday night in Council Bluffs.

“Those runs made the difference early on,” Reiver coach Chad Van Riessen said. “It got us some early separation from them. Within those runs of course we were getting stops, but what I really liked during those runs is we got layups or good, open shots, and when we can do that while getting the consecutive stops it gives us chances to pull away.”

The teams traded scoring spurts between four to five points each to start the game before the Reivers went on a 10-0 run that began a bit over five minutes into the game to build a 20-9 lead with about 12 minutes to go in the first half.

The Hawks slowly chipped the lead down to just seven points by the midway point of the first half, but the Reivers answered that with a 10-0 run to build their lead to as big as 17 points, and took a 50-34 lead into the half.

“Everyone just bought into our defense,” sophomore guard Roland McCoy said. “We really pushed through when it mattered most and once we finally got our foot on the pedal offensively our defense gave them trouble and we pulled away.”

McCoy would finish with 14 points and three assists.

The Reivers would continue to pull away thanks to their transition offense to eventually build a 21-point lead in the second half. The depth of the Reivers proved to be a difference down the stretch as the Reivers wore out the Hawks, who only had seven players total enter the game.

“Our depth made a big difference,” freshman forward Danair Dempsey said. “Their guys got tired and we got another five that’s ready to go at you and that really helped us hold them off and put them away.”

Dempsey scored 10 points for the Reivers and had two blocks.

“You could tell our guys were getting into game shape and were getting up to speed again,” Van Riessen added. “For us to be able to go to our bench and get some of our guys to rest while other produced gave us a huge advantage.”

Iowa Western will travel to Boone, to face Des Moines Area at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Northeast (4-8) 34 33 -- 67

Iowa Western (12-2) 50 41 -- 91

Northeast: Evan Decker 21, Jared Lopez 12, Chaz Cullum 9, Saheed Sanusi 9, Emaniel Alexandre 8, Tanner Oestreich 2, Jaden Strachan 2

Iowa Western: Malik Brooks 15, Roland McCoy 14, Dewayne Vass 14, Sean Black 13, Danair Dempsey 10, Jaden Flournoy 8, Thomas Faber 6, Rob Sanders 4, Jamill Giles 2, Jevon Flournoy 2,