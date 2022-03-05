College Basketball: Reivers top Tritons

NJCAA DII No. 8 Iowa Western defeated Iowa Central for the third time this season, this time at a neutral court in Cedar Rapids 86-71 in the Region XI semifinal.

Four Reivers scored double figures to fend off a pesky Triton team that led the Reivers by one at the half 39-38. Reiver coach Lyndsay Vande Hoef said it took every minute to hang on and win the game and advance to the Region XI final.

“We talk before the game that everyone is 0-0 now,” Vande Hoef said. “The postseason is truly like another season and we talked about having the right mindset going into these games and we have to show up and be ready to play and these girls fought through every minute in this game.”

Among the few things that decided the game was free-throw shooting, as the Tritons shot 39 free throws, but made only 23. Meanwhile Iowa Western sank 20 of its 25 free throws.

Another key stat and a big advantage for the Reivers was their 26 bench points compared to the Triton three bench points. The depth has carried the Reivers in past games and Vande Hoef said this game was another testament to their depth.

“Hannah (Burg) came off the bench and made some huge baskets,” Vande Hoef said. “She went six for six at the free-throw line and shot the ball with a lot of confidence. We also got Michelle (Butler) back and she shot three for four off the bench and it was great to see her fight through an injury and come back and give us that kind of production.”

Leading the scoring for the Reivers were Aleshia Jones and Courtney Fields with 19 points apiece. Hannah Burg came off the bench to score 16 points and Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 11 points for the Reivers.

The Reivers will now advance to take on DII No. 1 Kirkwood, for the third time this season, in Cedar Rapids on Sunday. While Vande Hoef believes both teams are more than deserving to make the national tournament, only one will advance while the other team’s season will come to an end.

“I think we both deserve to be in the tournament,” Vande Hoef said. “They’re the top-ranked team right now so they deserve it, but we deserve it too. This problem could take care of itself with an at-large but that’s not the case. We have less than 24 hours to get ready and we’re going to show how tough we are. This game is really going to show what we are made of.”

Vande Hoef and the Reivers have fallen to the Eagles twice in the regular season. The Reivers know they will be the underdog in this game, but that’s how they like it.

“I love an underdog story,” Vande Hoef said. “We’re the underdogs here, and they’re number one for a reason. We didn’t play all that well last time against and they know we’ve been playing really well lately, and they know we’re going to give it all we have. This game will come down to who can control their emotions and who can make the plays.”

The Reivers sail into the Region XI final on a nine-game win streak. Iowa Western and Kirkwood will tip-off at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa Central (24-8) 16 23 18 14 -- 71

Iowa Western (22-7) 19 19 27 21 -- 86

Iowa Central: Carley West 28, Ashley Fountain 17, Jayden Frank 15, Autumn Dykstra 4, Nevaeh Galloway 4, Nevaeh Moeschter 3

Iowa Western: Aleshia Jones 19, Courtney Fields 19, Hannah Burg 16, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe 11, Michell Butler 6, Ruba Abo Hashesh 6, E'Laiyah Heard 5, Mary Delgado 4