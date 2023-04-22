Iowa Western Community College has found a new coach to lead its women’s basketball program.

One week after announcing that former beach Jillian Flores-Bennett was accepting the head coach position at Augustana (NCAA Division II), the Reivers hired Mitch Rolls to become the program’s ninth-ever coach on Friday afternoon.

“I am extremely thankful and excited to be the next head women's basketball coach at Iowa Western Community College,” Rolls said.

“I am excited about having Coach Mitch Rolls take the lead of the Reiver Women’s Basketball program,” Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney said in a press release. “Coach Rolls has a proven winning success that matches the top notched programs we have at Iowa Western. Once I met with Coach Rolls, I could see his drive for success not only on the court but in the classroom for his athletes. I am looking forward to the next chapter in Reivers Women’s Basketball.”

Coach Rolls comes to Council Bluffs after spending the last eight seasons at NJCAA Division-II Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas. During his time with the Cardinals, he led the program to a record of 159-66, winning the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championship in 2020 and 2023. Coach Rolls’ teams finished ranked in the final NJCAA Division-II polls in his last seven seasons, including a top-ten finish in each of the last six seasons.

One of the best seasons for Rolls was the 2019-20 season, where the Cardinals finished 25-4 and were the number two seed at the NJCAA D2 national championship before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the championships. Their No. 2 ranking in the final NJCAA poll was the highest finish in school history. The 2020-21 shortened season saw the preseason No. 1 team in the country start 12-0 before COVID protocols halted their season for two weeks.

Most recently, Coach Rolls led his team to a 26-5 record in the 2022-2023 season and earned a share of the KJCCC Championship, and a runner-up finish in the Region 6/Plains District Tournament. The Cardinals finished ranked fifth in the NJCAA DII polls.

“I am very excited to have Coach Rolls join us here at Iowa Western,” Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larson said. “I have watched him build a nationally prominent program down at Labette over the past eight years and he is exactly the right candidate to maintain our women’s basketball program's level of success and take the next step on the national stage. Coach Rolls is highly respected among his peers and we can’t wait to see what he will bring to Iowa Western.”

Before coaching at Labette, Rolls played professionally in the Czech Republic for the BK Lions Jindrichuv Hradec, competing in the Mattoni National Basketball League. There, he led the BK Lions in assists, steals, minutes played, and was the second-leading scorer while being the team captain.

Rolls played collegiately at NCAA Division 1 Colgate University in Hamilton, NY, and was a four-year starting point guard for the Raiders. Rolls was named to the 2009-10 Patriot League All-Rookie Team his freshman year and ended his career as the school’s all-time leader in games played and started. He currently sits fifth in the Colgate record books for career assists (365), fourth in assist percentage (22.3), and eighth in assists per game (3.0) as a Raider.

Coach Rolls earned his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology from Colgate University in 2013.