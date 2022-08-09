COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Brown ready to prove himself with Reivers

Whether it was at Lewis Central or now Iowa Western, current Reiver defensive lineman Julian Brown has faced his share of challenges.

Brown chose to make his way to Iowa Western to prove himself at a higher level, and in Spring 2021 he was already in Iowa Western’s main rotation of defensive lineman, impressing folks as a Reiver, fast forward a year and a half, Brown has overcome even more challenges to continue his football career and get back on the field for Iowa Western after a gruesome injury in spring 2021.

“It’s been a great opportunity for me here at Iowa Western,” Brown said. “I love being out here and playing with these guys, and playing physical and like everyone else, I’m really excited for the season. I finally get the chance to show my skills and just play football again, and hopefully, that will open up some new opportunities.

“We’re a gritty and experienced group. We have a lot of toughness and great leaders. Our coaches teach us well, and they expect a lot from us. They never hold us at the same level they’re always trying to raise the bar and push us to be better, and it’s made me better.”

Brown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus during the opening game of the Spring 2021 season that ended his season and hasn’t been on the field since, as he was still recovering through the fall 2021 season.

It’s been a long and challenging road for Brown, but he’s healthy and ready to go on the field and prove himself this season as the Reivers look to fight their way to another potential playoff appearance.

“It was rough at times,” Brown said. “It was a lot of rehabs and a lot of mental focus to try and come back. I’m really grateful to my trainers for working with me and getting me back to where I am now, and I feel really confident with where I am now. We’ll see what happens. I felt very good during this past spring and summer. I'm ready to go, I’m ready to help the team this season.”

His work with the trainers has not gone unnoticed. Head coach Scott Strohmeier can see that motivation with the way he works and plays at practice and is excited to see Brown return to the field this season.

“Julian has been giving us a really good impression over the spring and now summer,” Strohmeier said. “It was very unfortunate to see him deal with that kind of an injury, which was my main worry during that spring season. We knew if someone had a big injury then they’d likely lose the fall season too, and that's what happened to Julian.

“I tell you what, he’s been a very positive individual and he took things in stride, and he worked hard to get back and now we’re expecting big things from him this season. He plays so fast and so hard. Once he’s out he works his tail off and plays strong. On top of that, he’s a great kid, a great student, works hard, and we're very excited for what he can do this season.”

The injury did more than take Brown off the field for the Reivers but also threw a wrench into his future plans. Brown hopes to play football after Iowa Western as well, but after such an injury, Brown says it’s added another obstacle to that goal, which has also given him extra motivation.

“It gives me a lot of motivation,” Brown added “It was a real barricade in my career. I originally thought I could just come here to Iowa Western and do my thing, play well and be on to the next thing, but there are setbacks. The injury was a big setback mentally and physically, and I’m just grateful for another opportunity. Some guys after an injury like that, don't get another chance.

“The trainers really helped me push myself beyond my boundaries when recovering from my injury and the whole experience lit a new flame in me. After the injury, a lot of my recruiting died off too, so I feel like I have a lot to prove. It was a lot to push through, but I’m grateful to be healthy now and I’m excited to have my shot on the field and help us win games. To say I’m ready is a big understatement.”

And after all that work, Brown is now poised to be one of the Reiver's leading defenders.

“He earned this opportunity to come back and play,” Strohmeier added. “He has worked very hard to get to this point. When he came here on day one I think he had that fire in him to prove himself. People were already questioning him because of his size. Then he came here and made some plays against Snow before he got hurt. So I think there was already that fire in him.

“Now put an injury on top of it, I was never worried about Julian not being able to handle coming back, I knew he could come back stronger. Just know his attitude and the way he approaches things, he’s all gas, no brakes. He’s got a chip on his shoulder for sure, and that’s one of the things that makes him so good.”

Brown already has an associate's degree in criminal justice and is now studying business at Iowa Western. Brown and the Reivers begin the season on Aug. 27 when they host Dodge City at 1 p.m.