Former TCU and Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan added another accolade to his list as he was awarded the inaugural Bob Bowlsby Award earlier this week.

This award is awarded to the two best student-athletes, one male and one female, who represent the best of the Big 12 Conference for their leadership and excellence on and off the field of competition.

The Big 12 has established the new conference award, the Bob Bowlsby Award, named for the former Big 12 commissioner, and considers it the highest honor it can annually bestow to an individual athlete. Each season the award, as voted on by the Big 12 athletics directors.

Duggan won the first-ever male award, while Iowa State’s Ashley Joens won the female athlete award, both athletes being Iowa natives.

Duggan adds this award to other prestigious awards such as the Johnny Unitas Gold Arm Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the Davy O’Brien, and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, among others.

Duggan was drafted to the Los Angeles Chargers in round seven of the 2023 NFL Draft, 239th overall, and will begin training camp with the Chargers on July 24.