COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Duggan to enter NFL Draft at season’s end

Heisman runner-up and TCU quarterback Max Duggan announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday afternoon.

Duggan also announced that he will be playing in the Horned Frogs' playoff game on New Year’s Eve against No. 2 Michigan.

“Being a student-athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of my life,” Duggan said in a statement on Twitter. “It has helped me develop as a football player, earn a degree and become a better man.

“In the light of my appreciation, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. But first, we still have business to take care of.”

Duggan thanked multiple people in his statement before ultimately making his announcement — namely, his family and teammates, among others.

“To my family, thank you for your continued love and support and for always being in my corner,” Duggan said. “You have consistently motivated me to be a better player and person. You are the foundation for my development.

“To my teammates, thank you for pushing me every day. Our friendships will last beyond our final days as athletes. It has been an honor to play with you guys. Through all the failures and success nobody could stand by my side like you guys.”

Duggan continued to thank his coaches and the Horned Frog fans and supporters in his statement.

“To my coaches, thank you for your leadership and support you have shown,” Duggan said. “Thank you all for the guidance, support and belief in me. It has been an incredible experience to play under all of you guys. You’re the role models we needed as we grew into men.

“Finally, to Horned Frog Nation, Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this amazing university. Thank you for the cheers, support, passion and opportunity to play the game. To have all this in front of the best fans in the nation is the most fortunate college career I could have imagined.

“My experiences at TCU, and in turn Amon G. Carter Stadium, have been filled with great memories, passion and pride. I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows, and I have built relationships that will last forever.”

The senior quarterback had the option of returning in 2023, having an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 season in 2020, but after being reportedly 50/50 on the topic, the former Lewis Central Titan decided to make the step to the next level.

He completed 239 of his 368 passes for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and threw just four interceptions while also running 130 times for 555 yards and six scores.

Duggan won multiple postseason awards, as he became the Horned Frogs' second Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, joining Trevone Boykin in 2015, and became the first TCU quarterback to win the Davey O'Brien Award as college football's best quarterback, an award named after Horned Frogs legend Davey O'Brien.

Duggan and TCU will play against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve in the college football playoff semifinal, seeking a trip to the National Championship in Los Angeles on Jan. 9.