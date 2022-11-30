COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Duggan wins Golden Arm Award; Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

TCU quarterback and former Lewis Central Titan Max Duggan was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday afternoon and was also named the Big 12 Conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback in college football. Quarterbacks who receive this award are judged not only on their stats, but also on their character, scholastic achievement, and leadership qualities.

Duggan beat out other finalists that included Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker for the prestigious award.

Duggan is the first TCU player to win the Golden Arm award and is the second TCU student-athlete to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, joining Trevone Boykin, who earned the award in 2014.

Duggan is also a finalist for other national awards such as the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, and the Heisman Trophy.

Duggan has played a huge part in the Horned Frogs' undefeated season with 3,070 yards and threw 29 touchdown passes, both statistics lead the Big 12 Conference.

In doing so, Duggan threw just three interceptions. He also has run for 294 yards and five more touchdowns while posting a quarterback rating of 79.7.

Duggan and the TCU Horned Frogs are currently ranked No. 3 in the latest college football playoff rankings and will play No. 10 Kansas State for the Big 12 championship and a bid to the College Football Playoffs on Saturday at 11 a.m.