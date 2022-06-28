 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Iowa Western releases football schedule

  • Updated
Reiver logo

The Iowa Western Reivers have released details on the 2022 Football schedule which will mark the return against a mixture of Iowa Community Colleges and Kansas Jayhawk conference opponents.

On the schedule, Iowa Western will play two teams who competed in the first-ever NJCAA playoff and will play a total of six opponents who were ranked in last season’s final poll.

Times have yet to be determined for the games unless noted otherwise.

The season will begin on August 27 at Titan Stadium when the Reivers host Dodge City. Iowa Western will stay home for game two on Sept. 10 when they host Garden City, who was ranked No. 9 in last season’s final poll at 1 p.m.

In game three Iowa Western will play its first road game against Highland on Sept. 17. Game four will be back in Council Bluffs against Ellsworth on Sept. 24. The Reivers will then take another road trip on Oct. 1 against Independence who finished No. 11 in the final NJCAA poll last season.

Iowa Western will then return home on Oct. 8 for a showdown against Snow College, who finish in the top five of the final rankings last season after falling to Iowa Western in Council Bluffs in the first-ever NJCAA playoff game.

The Reivers will have a bye week following the Snow game and will return to action on Oct. 22 to face the Butler Grizzlies for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Titan Stadium. The Battle for the Cup against Iowa Central will be in Fort Dodge this year on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Iowa Central was No. 7 in the final NJCAA poll.

The Reivers will then play their final regular-season road game on Nov. 5 at Coffeyville for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Coffeyville was No. 15 in the final NJCAA poll. Finally, Iowa Western will play Hutchinson, who was another 2021 NJCAA playoff participant and finished as the No. 3 ranked team last season. The Reivers and Hutchinson will kick off at 1 p.m.

Check back later for updates on more game times as they are released.

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

