COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ready to set sail! Reivers prepare to open season against Dodge City

No. 2 Iowa Western football will return to Titan Stadium this weekend as they look to begin their quest for a second consecutive playoff appearance and perhaps a second consecutive national title appearance.

Before any of that becomes possible the Reivers face their first test of the season in Dodge City. While last season was not too kind to the Conquistadors, a new staff has taken the reins in Dodge City. However, the Reivers know they have their own challenges to face in this first game and are not about to take this first test lightly.

“One of the biggest things is they have a new staff so we don’t know a lot about them as far as schemes,” Reivers coach Scott Strohmeier said. “We have a general idea of what they want to do, but in games like this, we have to remain a bit open with the game plan just in case, based on how they try to defend and attack us. We’ll feel it out a bit and see.

“The first game is always a challenge with learning and first game jitters and just some mistakes here and there. You don’t get all those live situations in camp so it’s going to come down to who can handle that the best.”

One of the main things people will be most curious about is the Reiver’s offense which will have a lot of new names and faces. From replacing former NJCAA Offensive player of the year Quarterback Nate Glantz, who is now at Iowa State, to multiple receivers like Michael Love, Kaden Wetjen, and running backs like Milton Sarbaugh and Moses Bryant, the Reiver offense has a lot of production to replace.

This game will provide the first look at who the Reivers can look to produce offense and points for the preseason’s second-ranked team.

“I feel good about the group we have, it’s just that we have yet to see them play in a game which is always huge,” Strohmeier said. “On the o-line, we have two guys who played some snaps last year, but otherwise it’s a lot of new faces at quarterback, we have two more guys who played in some games at running back, but still not a ton of experience, and then we have two receivers that played a limited role last year. So we have some players that may not have had significant minutes, but it’s all going to come down to how they gel and respond. It’s not the first time we’ve had a situation like this as a staff, and I know it won’t be the last.

“That said, I think we have some explosiveness, and maybe a bit more than we’ve had in the past couple of years. No to take away from the past, but I think we have game-breaking ability at receiver, I think we have a good mesh in our backfield and a couple of quarterbacks that can run around a bit. I think from the product we have right now, it’s good, but now it’s time to see if we can put it all together.”

Defensively, Iowa Western has a lot of guys utilizing their covid year thus returning a load of experience and talent on this side of the ball. Things have looked good in camp and practices, but now the defense is ready to hit someone in a different colored jersey.

“I think we have a total of six or seven guys who are utilizing the covid year,” Strohmeier said. “Then you throw in the guys who came in last year and played a bit. It’s looking good. We don’t have a lot of true freshmen who are probably going to be playing, so there’s going to be some very high expectations defensively.”

The expectations for the team, in general, remain high. While Strohmeier doesn’t guarantee another playoff run, he does like the core this team possesses and is eager to see what they can accomplish.

“People come to Iowa Western to compete for championships,” Strohmeier said. “While we lost a lot of players, the expectation is still the same. I’m not going to go in and say we’d better be competing for a national championship again, because it’s a long year and you have to have a lot of things go your way. I do think we have a really good core of guys and some really athletic positions, so we’ll see what it all leads to.”

The kickoff between the Reivers and Conquistadors is set for 1 p.m. at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.