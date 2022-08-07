COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Reiver football ready to roll in new 2022 season

The Iowa Western football has its first week of practice in the books, as they prepare for what should be another thrilling season.

After qualifying for the first-ever NJCAA playoff, Iowa Western returns with high goals and aspirations again in the 2022 season. While the Reivers have only one week of practices completed, head coach Scott Strohmeier is already liking a lot of what he’s seeing from this team.

“This is the first time since 2019 that we’ve had a true, regular camp without altering our schedule,” Reivers coach Scott Strohmeier said. “It’s even been a bit of a transition for the coaches. But, five days in now, we’ve seen a lot of new faces make plays, especially on offense. We’re making progress and I’m glad we still have a couple of weeks left of practice before our first game; there’s still plenty to do here. But, we’re making good progress.”

One of the things that have pleased Strohmeier most is the offense. Despite having to replace almost all of the previous two season’s production. Though the Reivers need to find multiple players to fill in lots of production, Strohmeier and his staff have seen plenty of promise within the first week of practice.

“We have a lot of positions open for guys to battle for on offense,” Strohmeier said. “We have a few guys who return with game experience with us on the offensive line, then a couple of receivers and a tight end. We have guys who have played in games for us, but we still lost a lot of firepower from the past couple of seasons.

“That said, we still expect big things from the guys we have now. We feel that we are as talented right now as we were then, we just have to get them up to speed with what we need to do. Overall though, I’ve been pleasantly surprised. The offense takes a little time to learn all the stuff and run things correctly, but there is no shortage of playmaking ability with the guys we have.”

Within the numerous positions and bits of production that need replacing on the offense is quarterback. With Nate Glantz, a former NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year, now at Iowa State the Reivers are in search of their new man behind center.

One of the 11 total quarterbacks fighting for that role is Appalachian State transfer, Andre Goodman. After dealing with an ACL injury for most of his time with the Mountaineers, Goodman is thankful and eager to take advantage of this opportunity as he looks to get back on the field.

“It just feels to be playing again,” Goodman said. “I haven’t played in a while because of an ACL injury, but just getting back on the field and playing with the guys, it feels good and it’s been a very comfortable transition here.

“There’s been a lot of competition and high spirits out here. Everyone is just excited for this season and our goal is the same as those before us. We want to make a run a get ourselves back to the national championship.”

Goodman was a three-star recruit heading into Appalachian State.

Defense on the other hand returns a great deal of experience and looks to continue its tenacious “dark side” tradition.

“We have six guys on the defense entering their third year because of the COVID season,” Strohmeier said. “We got guys like Julian Brown on the defensive line who’s coming back from an injury in the COVID season, Rashion Hodge comes back as a linebacker after playing in the COVID season and last fall. Jaheim Jenkins, Wyatt Rhomer and Legend Doggett all played in the secondary. Then you filter in some guys we redshirted and include some transfers to the mix, I think we’re sitting in very good shape as long as we maximize our talent and come together as a team.”

Within the group of returnees is former Lewis Central Titan Julian Brown on the defensive line. After suffering a significant injury in the spring of 2021, Brown is thrilled to be back on the field and ready to help lead what should be another solid defense.

“It’s been hot out here, but I love how physical our first few practices have been,” Brown said. “It’s a great opportunity we have to play here at Iowa Western and we’re really excited for the season.

“We got a lot of guys coming back, so we feel very confident in our defense. Our main goal right now is to make new mistakes every day. That means coming back from yesterday and correcting those mistakes and then repeat the process each day to keep getting better and as close to perfect as possible.”

The Reivers will have to play at a high level this season as they make their return to the Kansas Jayhawk conference, which had five teams within the rankings last season. Throw Snow College into the mix, the Reivers will face six total teams who were rated in the top 15 at the end of last season.

“I think it’s good to be back,” Strohmeier said. “I stressed it to the players and asked the returners if they remembered the intensity of the two Snow games from last season. After they all said yes, I told them that’s how it’s going to be now almost every week. It’s exciting to be solidified in this conference again, and it’s a very powerful league top to bottom that a lot of different teams can win. Everyone is very excited to be back and to be playing these teams again.”

Listed below is the complete football schedule for the upcoming season. All home games are played at Titan Stadium at Lewis Central in Council Bluffs.

Iowa Western 2022 Football Schedule

Aug. 27, Dodge City, 1 p.m.

Sept. 10, Garden City, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Highland, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24, Ellsworth, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, at Independence, 5 p.m.

Oct. 8, Snow College, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22, Butler, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29, at Iowa Central, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, at Coffeyville, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12, Hutchinson, 1 p.m.