COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Reivers crush Conquistadors in season opener

No. 2 Iowa Western used the run game and superb defense to make short work of Dodge City in their season opener at Titan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Reivers beat the Conquistadors 46-0.

“For the first game, I was very pleased,” Reivers coach Scott Strohmeier said. “As a coach, you’d like the execution to be a bit crisper at times, but overall, this was a pretty good performance across the board.”

After trading off some defensive stops to start the game, Iowa Western broke the ice as James Graham ran in the Reiver's first touchdown of the season from 14 yards out. Soon after a defensive stand, Derek Coombs powered in the second rushing touchdown of the day for the Reivers. Keeping the rush attack going, Bryant Williams ran in the third touchdown for the Reivers from three yards out to make it 21-0.

“We feel good, that was a great game,” Williams said. “We got to give it to the line, they created a hole for me to run through as well as the others and we just hit through the hole and do our thing.”

Williams would score two touchdowns and run for 69 yards. Notably, Derek Coombs ranf or 62 yards on 11 caries and Micah Davis ran for 46 yards on two carries.

The next Reiver possession provided the first passing touchdown as quarterback Andre Goodman found CJ Horton on a 31-yard pass to make it 28-0. To cap off a solid first half, former St. Albert Falcon Sam Wilber knocked through a 29-yard field goal to make it 31-0 at the break.

“I thought our offensive line did a nice job,” Strohmeier said. “We’ll check out the film, but I thought we ran the ball well. We also got a nice group of running backs and it’s good to see them run off some big gains and overall I was very pleased with our run game.”

Other than a safety from the Reiver defense, it was a mostly quiet third quarter. Nonetheless, the Reivers held a 33-0 lead. Early in the fourth quarter, Williams found the endzone for a second time and LJ Fitzpatrick took a 94-yard pass from backup quarterback Aiden Niedens to make it 46-0 Reivers, which would eventually prove to be the final score.

While the offense piled on points with an impressive rushing attack that gained 214 yards total, the Reiver defense held the Conquistador offense to just 126 total yards of offense. Defensive lineman Isiah Green says this defense was looking to make a statement and feels they delivered their message thoroughly.

“As a whole defensive unit, I think we’re the best in the country,” Green said. “I won’t even question it. We’re ready. We’re coming back and here ready to make another run. Last year we came up short of our goal, so this year we’re not even going to skip the little things, we just as well keep working and do things the right way and hopefully get on our way to some rings.”

Iowa Western will now have two weeks to prepare for the next test which will be against No. 7 Garden City. Though Strohmeier is mostly pleased with what he saw in game one, he and the Reivers look forward to building off this start before facing their first top 10 opponent.

“We’re going to watch this film and correct some mistakes and figure out why some of those happened,” Strohmeier said. “Some of those were just first-game mistakes and getting a feel for things. Now we got a game under our belt, and now we’re going to fix some things before a really good Garden City team comes to town.”

Iowa Western and Garden City will kick off on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at Titan Stadium.

Dodge City (0-1) 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Iowa Western (1-0) 14 17 2 13 -- 46