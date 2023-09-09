No. 2 Iowa Western used a strong 21-point first quarter to separate themselves from No. 10 Garden City on the road to improve to 3-0 after a 44-27 win in Garden City, Kan. on Saturday afternoon.

The Reiver had 260 yards rushing to dictate the tempo on the road as quarterback Hunter Watson ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns including an 81-yard run to go up 14-0 on the Broncbusters.

“We scored on our first two offensive plays, which really helped but they have so many weapons,” Strohmeier said. “Hunter was huge today, he really showed what he can do with his legs today and really gave us a big spark on offense.”

The Reivers opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Watson to running back Bryant Williams, Watson then broke free on his long 81-yard run to go up 14-0 less than three minutes later.

The Broncbusters responded with an 11-play 57-yard drive to cut the lead in half, but Iowa Western responded late in the quarter as Williams ran in a touchdown to regain the two-touchdown lead.

A 66-yard brought the Broncbusters back within a score again, but Shawn Gary Jr. ran in a touchdown with 13 seconds to spare in the second quarter to go up 28-14 at the break. The Broncbusters scored late in the third to bring the game back to a one-score after a 92-yard pass.

“They have a lot of weapons on that offense,” Strohmeier said. “They broke off some big plays on us, but I was pleased with how our guys kept coming up with answers and our defense started getting some stops and overcame some field position issues.”

However, the Reivers scored 16 of the last 23 points as a safety, 46-yard yard run from Watson, and former Titan Jonathan Humpal ran in a touchdown with 2:36 left to play to cap off the Reivers scoring.

The loss is the Broncbuster's second straight defeat. While the Reivers have started the new season with a trio of wins, Strohmeier and the Reivers are looking to polish and fix plenty of mistakes that they have seen on the field, before returning home for their second home game of the season next week.

“We have to get healthier, we’re really banged up early on,” Strohmeier said. “It’s allowed some other guys to come in and show what they can do. That said though we have to sure up some things, especially on special teams. This week we have to focus on what we can do to improve our production in certain areas on offense, defense, and special teams. We have to get a lot better in some areas.”

The Reivers will return home next week to face Highland (1-2) at Titan Stadium at 1 p.m.

Iowa Western (3-0) 21 7 0 16 – 44

Garden City (1-2) 7 7 7 6 – 27