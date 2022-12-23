COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Strohmeier named NJCAA coach of the year

The Awards keep coming for Iowa Western as Reiver head football coach Scott Strohmeier received an early Christmas present by being awarded the NJCAA’s coach of the year.

After winning the program’s second national title Strohmeier was given another award as the coach of the year. However, Strohmeier says awards like this aren’t won by him, but rather by a coach’s support system.

“When you win awards like this, it’s all about your staff and your players and administration,” Strohmeier said. “You just don’t get these kinds of awards without those people. I’m very appreciative of what my staff did this year and how the administration supports the program. Then the players, you don’t win these awards without great players, and great assistants.

“I’ve been fortunate from a staff standpoint. It’s been amazing, they deserve more credit than me getting these crazy awards. I’ve just been very fortunate and I’m very thankful for my guys and for the players who go out and play the game.”

Having last won a coach of the year award in 2017 from the American Community College Football Coaches Association Strohmeier went on to talk about the pleasure he’s had working with his various assistant coaches and how many have not only helped develop players but develop themselves.

“As a head coach, you don’t just want to develop players, you also want to help develop coaches,” Strohmeier said. “Across the board, I’m trying to help these guys, if they want to move on, help them do the things they want to do. If any of these guys want to move on to the next level, hopefully, I’m helping prepare them. As a head coach, that’s what you want to do.”

Adding this accolade with the national title has made this one of the most memorable seasons for Strohmeier. Strohmeier remembers each season for something, but out of the 14 seasons he coached at Iowa Western, needless to say, this one is one of the years that will stand out the most.

“I’m just so happy for the kids,” Strohmeier said. “As a coach, you’re always shooting for the national championship. That’s the goal. But to see their reaction when they won the championship is priceless. All the work in the offseason, all the things the kids went through, and to see through succeed at the highest level is priceless. That’s what means the most to me, to see them do this. A lot of kids try to get to the highest level, they talk about getting to the highest level and then see these guys win it was the biggest treasure. This is truly all about the kids.

“This is probably the most dominant team I’ve been a part of as far as defensively speaking. And we’ve had some really good ones. Not to take away from any other team, but this team was determined. To me, that’s the word to describe this team over this past season. These guys, from the start, were determined that we were going to win this thing or nothing.”

Strohmeier and the Reivers have begun recruiting as they prepare to reload for the 2023 season.