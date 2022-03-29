COLLEGE GOLF: Reivers finish strong at Golf Classic

The Iowa Western women’s golf team finished fourth overall as a team in the Holiday Inn Express Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri on Tuesday.

With a team score of 665, The Reivers placed fourth overall in the tournament as the only community college team in attendance among numerous NCAA Division-II teams. The Reivers were just one point behind third-place Wayne State.

Luisa Gibson and Seira Kubo co-led the Reivers with 164 which was tied for the 14th best individual score of the tournament. Katie Graham was right behind them with 165, Madi Schlaepfer finished with 174, and Katie Schweers ended the two-day tournament with a score of 188 to round out the top five for the Reivers.

Iowa Western’s next meet is scheduled for April 5 at the Bulldog Spring Invite which will be another two-day tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska at 9 a.m.

Listed below are the overall team results

1. Rogers State 627

2. Missouri Western St. 654

3. Wayne State College 664

4. Iowa Western 665

5. Fort Hays St. 669

6. Newman 670

7. Minnesota St. 671

8. Concordia St. Paul 676

9. Winona St. 682

10. Upper Iowa 689

11. Maryville U. 692

12. Lincoln U. 716

13. Illinois-Springfield 512