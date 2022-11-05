COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers cruise by Cougars

No. 7 Iowa Western netted two first-half goals and followed it up with rolling by No. 14 Illinois Central in Saturday afternoon’s Central District Championship.

The Reivers beat the Cougars 5-0 at the Reiver Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

“The girls did it all,” Reivers coach Adam Sanchez said. “They had a great week of practice for this match and were laser-focused with their training.

“What you saw on the field today was what they’ve been doing all week.

“Full credit to them, they were awesome and their preparation no doubt led to this.”

It wasn’t until the 21st that Marta Llopis netted the game’s first goal. Paula Boza then gave the Reivers a 2-0 advantage with a 38th-minute goal.

The Reiver offense kept their foot on the gas as Hannah Schimmer netted a 55th-minute goal to make it 3-0.

Boza and Llopis each scored one more goal before the final horn helping lead the Reivers to the 5-0 win and earning the program its third consecutive trip to the NJCAA National Tournament and its eighth in 10 years.

“We’re excited to earn a trip to Georgia,” Boza said.

“We’re all so excited to go there and we know we have a big challenge there, but we can do great things there and we have a team built to do great things.”

“We are excited to win this,” Schimmer added.

“To also win it in Council Bluffs, my hometown is a big deal.

“A lot of people I know are here and it just feels good to represent Council Bluffs and I’m so excited to go to nationals with this team.”

The Reivers enter the national tournament on a 14-game win streak. After starting the season 1-3-1 through five games, Sanchez is proud of how this team has come together.

“Their understanding of how we want to play and play together has really impressed,” Sanchez said.

“They put in the work and they’ve earned everything they did today. Full credit goes to them, I couldn’t be more proud of the effort and work they’ve put in all year.”

Check back soon for further information on NJCAA National Tournament matchups.

Illinois Central (16-1-0) 0 0 – 0

Iowa Western (15-3-1) 2 3 – 5