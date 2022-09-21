COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers edge Tritons to stay undefeated

No. 1 Iowa Western men's soccer won a chippy game over their in-state rival Iowa Central on a rainy Wednesday afternoon.

The Reivers beat the Tritons 2-1 to improve to 10-0 overall on the season.

The Reivers took the lead with a 20th-minute goal by Junior Casillas and Jesus De Vicente on the assist. The score would hold through the first half and through most of the second half. However, the second half was when things began to grow a bit more intense.

In 18 minutes, four yellow cards were issued, three being against the Reivers and one against the Tritons as the tight competition intensified.

Notably, the Tritons were issued a yellow in the 10th minute of the first half as well.

The Reivers then scored a huge 72nd-minute goal as Wawa Palga kicked it in off an assist from Claudel Ngongang. The Tritons tried to make a game out of this with an 89th-minute goal, but it was too little too late.

The Reivers held off a gutsy performance from the Tritons to claim their 10th win of the season and the program’s 23rd consecutive win. The Reivers have not lost a game since the covid makeup season in June 2021.

Iowa Western will look to keep things rolling on Saturday when they host Marshalltown at 1 p.m.

Iowa Central (4-4) 0 1 – 1

Iowa Western (10-0) 1 1 – 2