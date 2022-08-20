COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers end strong weekend; edge by Otero

No. 1 Iowa Western was given its first test in the face of adversity and found a way to come out a winner over feisty Otero College. Iowa Western defeated Otero 2-1 in overtime.

“Otero is definitely a top 20 team in my opinion,” Reivers coach Mike Brown said. “They just play a lot of tough teams. We’re still rebuilding and we just have to learn. Everything is different for us this year, we just have to figure some things out yet.”

Both teams held each other scoreless in the first half. It wasn’t until the 59th minute when Jesus De Vicente knocked in a penalty kick to give the Reivers a 1-0 lead. However, that lead didn’t last long as the Rattlers tied the game in the 65th minute with a penalty kick of their own.

Eventually, the Reivers earned a man advantage with about 15 minutes to go in regulation and though the Reivers kept the pressure up and dominated possession, the Reivers were unable to cash in on any shots, thus giving the crowd some free soccer.

“It was a tight game against a good team,” De Vicente said. “Otero played well, after trading PKs we knew we just had to stay together and keep the pressure and find a way to win like we always do. ”

The Reiver's offensive pressure did not subside though, and the pressure eventually forced an own goal in the 95th minute which gave Iowa Western the win at home.

“We got the final result we wanted, which is good,” Brown said. “We still have to get better. We’re too emotional, too up and down, and we have to control ourselves better. I think that’s the main thing. When we’re emotional, it levels the playing field. We got some young guys who need to grow up and some older guys who need to be better leaders, and I need to be a better leader for all of them.”

Iowa Western will be back in action on Friday when they host Trinidad State at 1 p.m.

Otero College (0-2) 0 1 0 – 1

Iowa Western (2-0) 0 1 1 – 2