COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers hand Hawks first defeat

No. 1 Iowa Western men's soccer held off a late push from Northeast Community College thanks to a pair of first-half goals and a mid-second-half goal to earn a 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Northeast College.

While a couple of mistakes hindered the overall performance, Reivers coach Mike Brown was still happy to see the team find a way, but was not pleased about the two goals given up late in the contest.

“We found a way and that’s one thing I’ll say about this group is their resolve,” Brown said. “Their resolve is good, and they responded well after making some mistakes, but we’ve got to be better. We’re not finishing enough, and we can’t give up two chances and two goals, that’s just the reality of it. We have to be better.”

Eyifehn Forfor broke the ice with a 10th-minute goal to put the Reivers ahead 1-0. The 1-0 lead would last up until the game’s 41st minute when Edoardo Deglinnocenti netted the Reiver’s second goal and final goal of the first half to hold a 2-0 advantage at halftime.

Timothy Mason made it a trio for the Reivers with a 65th-minute goal. The Hawks broke the hopes of a shutout with a goal in the 68th minute to get back within a pair of goals, 3-1, and then made things even more interesting with a 70th-minute goal to make it 3-2 with a bit over 20 minutes to play.

“Both of their goals were a lack of discipline on us,” Brown said. “Lack of discipline, some guys not doing their jobs, simple stuff. Northeast was an undefeated team for a reason. They aren’t just going to back down, but I think we need to have some better understanding in certain situations.

“We have some guys who think they know what it means to play for Iowa Western but still don’t understand it. I have to do a better job with getting that across.”

However, the Reivers stood strong and held the line to hang on for the 3-2 win over the Hawks.

Iowa Western will hit the road on Saturday to play Scott College at 1 p.m. in Bettendorf.

Northeast (7-1) 0 2 – 2

Iowa Western (7-0) 2 1 – 3