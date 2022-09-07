COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers humble Hawks with quick start

No. 10 Iowa Western women's soccer scored three goals by the end of the first half to make short work of Northeast on Wednesday afternoon 5-1.

“The goals we got were spectacular,” Reivers coach Adam Sanchez said. “It really showed our quality going forward, and defensively I thought we played well for 45 minutes and that was great to see. I think the girls took away the spaces we talked about covering before the game and they made it really difficult on Northeast, and they’re a good team, especially on offense. So shutting them out for the first 45 minutes was awesome and I think shows that we’re making good progress.”

The Reivers booted in their first goal in the 10th minute as Marta Llopis broke the ice with the 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later Hanna Schimmer made it 2-0 Reivers.

Nicole Navarro Aguilar made it 3-0 in favor of the Reivers after a 26th-minute goal. The Reivers weren’t done yet. Schimmer, with 2.3 seconds left in the first half, kicked in her second goal of the match to boost the Reivers to a 4-0 lead at the break.

“It was really good to see the goals get spread around,” Sanchez said. “We only got one more in the second half, but we were still moving the ball around really well, and sharing the ball created some opportunities which was still good to see.”

The Hawks tried to make some headway with a 60th-minute goal, but a late goal in the 77th minute by Addison Moser put the Reivers back by four goals, 5-1, and the score would stay there for the rest of the contest.

With the win the Reiver rise over the .500 mark, however, Sanchez is more pleased with the progress this team is showing as the middle of the season already draws close.

“It’s nice to get past that, but I’m way more excited to see the progress this group is making,” Sanchez said. “They’re really coming along well. We still have a ways to go, but we keep making strides every day.”

Iowa Western will travel to Bettendorf to take on Scott College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Northeast (5-1-1) 0 1 – 1

Iowa Western (4-3-1) 4 1 – 5