COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers push past Warriors

No. 8 Iowa Western women's soccer earned its sixth straight win after a big conference win over Indian Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

The Reivers beat the Warriors 3-1.

“It was another good team performance,” Reivers coach Adam Sanchez said. “I thought we came in ready for the match and the girls showed they really wanted this game. My only critique of the girls was just not capitalizing on more of our opportunities.

“If you create scoring chances against a good team you have to put them away. It’s great that we created those chances, we just have to be a bit more efficient in terms of finishing them.”

The Reiver offense came out firing early and often, and despite some early misses, Marta Llopis scored a 28th-minute goal to break the ice for the Reivers and take a 1-0 lead, which was how the score would hold to halftime.

“The first was a relief for us,” Llopis said. “We were close so many times before then, and it was a bit frustrating, but when we finally got one to go in we felt a lot better and settled down.”

Within the first 10 minutes of the second half, Hanna Schimmer booted in a 52nd-minute goal to give the Reivers a goal lead and a huge insurance marker that would ice the game.

Lexie Cook then knocked in an 83rd-minute goal to give the Reivers a late 3-0 lead, but Abbie Bailey would boot in an 86th-minute goal for the Warriors to spoil the shutout bid for the Reivers.

Iowa Western will play at Iowa Lakes on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Spencer.

Indian Hills (8-4) 0 1 – 1

Iowa Western (7-3-1) 1 2 – 3