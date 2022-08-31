COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers roll by Trojans

No. 11 Iowa Western women's soccer earned its first shutout win of the season and as the defense and offense clicked on all cylinders against North Iowa Area at the Reiver sports complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Iowa Western won 7-0.

“Today was a great team performance,” Reiver coach Adam Sanchez said. “I thought the girls played excellently. We got our first shutout now and that’s the most important thing to me and I’m seeing progress and growth so we’re heading in the right direction.”

It didn’t take long before the Reivers took a lead in this game. Former Lynx Hanna Schimmer headed in the first goal in the seventh minute to give Iowa Western the early 1-0 lead.

The game stayed that way for a bit over 20 minutes until Nicole Navarro Aguilar scored a 28th-minute goal to put the Reivers up by a pair.

Soon after, Vinyet Clua, with a 35th-minute goal made it 3-0 Iowa Western which is how the score would hold into the half.

“We have a very strong offense and we also have different styles of play,” Schimmer said. “I think we’ve really started to figure out everyone's strengths and how to play into that and take advantage of them and it turned into a lot of goals here today.”

In the second half, the Reivers continued their offensive assault and netted four more goals before the match ended. Two of those four came from Courtney Harrison. Harrison netted her goals in the 71st and 86th minute and really like how this offense is starting to mesh.

“I feel like we’re really starting to get into the groove of things,” Harrison said. “We’re starting to get to know each other and today I think it really showed. We spend a lot of time together and as you go you kind of watch them and then learn how they want the ball to get to them and where we should try to place it and the more we learn about that the better.”

Notably, Addison Moser scored a 60th-minute goal for the Reivers and Lexie Cook scored a 53rd-minute goal for the Reivers to round out the seven total goals.

Iowa Western will look to get another game in the win column as they head to West Burlington on Saturday to play Southeastern at 3:30 p.m.

North Iowa Area (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Iowa Western (2-3-1) 3 4 – 7