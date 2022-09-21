COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers top Tritons

No. 9 Iowa Western women’s soccer played solid defense and scored a goal in the first and second half on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs.

The Reivers beat Iowa Central 2-0.

“Overall, I thought the girls played well,” Reivers coach Adam Sanchez said. “Iowa Central’s goalkeeper played fantastic. She had at least four or five really big-time saves, to keep them in the match. But I thought the way we attacked and the way we played was really good today.”

The lone goal of the first half was netted by freshman Hanna Schimmer in the 15th minute to put the Reivers up 1-0. However, after some defensive adjustments, the Tritons didn’t allow any more shots on goal as their defense held off the Reiver offense.

However, the Reiver’s defense did enough to keep the Tritons off the board and maintained its 1-0 to the half.

“We had a really good setup play and I was in a great position,” Schimmer said. “Lou (Brossault) sent a good ball through and I went through a couple of defenders and put it away. It was a big play for sure.”

The score stayed the same for a while until the 70th minute when Courtney Harrison gave the Reivers a 2-0 lead off a corner kick play. The Reiver defense continued to keep the Tritons off the board through the afternoon and completed the shutout to clinch their fifth consecutive win.

“Our passing game started wearing them out so in the second half we just tried to move the ball around more,” Harrison said. “We knew we also had the speed advantage over them so we took advantage of those things and it even led to another goal.”

Iowa Western will look to keep up its winning ways on Wednesday when they host Indian Hills at 3:30 p.m.

Iowa Central (5-3) 0 0 – 0

Iowa Western (6-3-1) 1 1 – 2